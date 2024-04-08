'Inappropriate' Donald Trump Blasted for Holding Up 'Playboy' Magazine During Golf Tournament in Front of Children: Watch
Though Donald Trump is selling Bibles, he made it clear he's no angel when he held up a copy of Playboy magazine during the recent LIV Golf Tournament in Miami, Fla., on April 7.
In a video uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-president, 77, was handed a copy of the outlet — with his face on the cover — to show the crowd.
"Trump held up a Playboy magazine during the LIV Golf tournament at his Trump Doral property. Yes, there were children in attendance," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned the video clip.
Of course, people blasted the businessman for trying to pretend he's holier than thou. "I can’t imagine the leader of any other country on Earth who could get away with what he does. What happened to my country?" one person wrote, while another stated, "He's ALWAYS so inappropriate. Even at a Un-American (Saudi) tournament. Disgusting."
"Disgusting! Unfit to serve!" a third person said.
Meanwhile, a fourth user brought up Trump's past, writing, "@realDonaldTrump cheated on wife one with wife two. He cheated on wife two with wife three. He cheated on wife three, porking a p---star and Playboy Bunny, while Melania was home with infant son, Barron. This is the Evangelical and MAGA family values!"
As OK! previously reported, Trump is in legal trouble as he allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair prior the 2016 election.
Trump has continued to deny he's ever met Daniels.
For her part, Daniels, who recently released a documentary called Stormy, is not going down without a fight and hopes Trump ends up in jail.
“I was completely sure that I was going to die,” she said, recalling how angry many of Trump’s supporters were following her 60 Minutes interview.
“I wasn't trying to be a champion for #MeToo or for any other movement. Originally, I just did this for purely f------ selfish reasons. I wanted to stand up for myself and save my own a--, not everyone else’s,” she confessed.
- 'Tired' Donald Trump Accused of 'Hiding' His 'Bum Leg' as He 'Dances' at LIV Golf Tournament: Watch
- Donald Trump Claims President Joe Biden 'Soiled' Himself in the Oval Office During Baseless, Wild Rant
- 'Miserably Unhappy': Melania Trump Worries Fans as She Looks Like a 'Hostage' Alongside Husband Donald Trump in New Video — Watch
Daniels previously spoke to OK! about if exposing Trump has been worth it.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I loosely used to be like looking up things all the time, and I started to go crazy. I don't follow as closely as I used to; I'm not up to the minute, but it is clear that self-implosion is happening. I don't know the exact date, but I am going to speak with prosecutors before the end of the year, so everything is on track there. I just hope that justice is served and there is hope on the horizon," she shared.
"It's insane to me that somebody could possible be president from prison! Who would have thought that we needed to make that law and this could ever be a possibility?" she continued, referring to how Trump could end up behind bars as he's currently facing four indictments. "It's so mind-blowing to me. I can't believe it. As more lawsuits have come forward, it's like, 'OK, maybe this guy isn't fit to be in office.'"