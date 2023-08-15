OK Magazine
Donald Trump Vows to Hand Over a 'Large, Complex Irrefutable Report' That Will Exonerate Him and Others Charged in Recent Indictment

Aug. 15 2023, Published 11:12 a.m. ET

Donald Trump made it clear he is not happy after he and 18 co-defendants were charged on Monday, August 14, for allegedly overturning the 2020 election in Georgia.

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey,” the 77-year-old fumed via Truth Social on Tuesday, August 15.

“Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others — There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election,” Trump continued. “They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

Before he was indicted, the politician maintained his innocence.

“I DIDN’T TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION! THOSE WHO RIGGED & STOLE THE ELECTION WERE THE ONES DOING THE TAMPERING, & THEY ARE THE SLIME THAT SHOULD BE PROSECUTED. I MADE A PERFECT PHONE CALL OF PROTEST,” he vented. “WOULD SOMEONE PLEASE TELL THE FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY THAT I DID NOT TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION. THE PEOPLE THAT TAMPERED WITH IT WERE THE ONES THAT RIGGED IT.”

According to the indictment, "several" of the defendants created "false Electoral College documents" and recruited individuals to case "false Electoral College votes" at the Georgia State Capitol on December 14, 2020, and then those votes were transferred to the president of the U.S. Senate, the U.S. archivist, the Georgia secretary of state and the chief federal judge in Atlanta.

"The false documents were intended to disrupt and delay the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021, in order to unlawfully change the outcome of the November 3, 2020, presidential election in favor of Donald Trump,” the indictment states.

"The Defendants, as well as others not named as defendants, unlawfully conspired and endeavored to conduct and participate in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere," the indictment continues.

