Georgia Donald Trump Investigation: Fulton County Grand Jury Returns 10 Indictments in Election Interference Case
Looks like Donald Trump could be in even more hot water.
On Monday, August 14, a grand jury investigating the former president for his alleged efforts to overturn the election results in Georgia returned 10 indictments, though it was not clear against whom.
Trump's name was not listed at the time.
The latest indictment would be Trump's fourth in this year alone. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.
As OK! previously reported, District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating Trump's alleged phone call to Secretary of State Brad Reaffensperger in which he reportedly asked him to find votes to beat President Joe Biden in the state, and in turn, steal the 2020 presidential election.
Earlier that day, Trump fumed about the ongoing case.
"WOULD SOMEONE PLEASE TELL THE FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY THAT I DID NOT TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION," Trump wrote via his social media platform, Truth Social, on August 14.
He added: "THE PEOPLE THAT TAMPERED WITH IT WERE THE ONES THAT RIGGED IT, AND SADLY, PHONEY FANI WILLIS, WHO HAS SHOCKINGLY ALLOWED ATLANTA TO BECOME ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUS CITIES ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, HAS NO INTEREST IN SEEING THE MASSIVE AMOUNT OF EVIDENCE AVAILABLE, OR FINDING OUT WHO THESE PEOPLE THAT COMMITTED THIS CRIME ARE."
"SHE ONLY WANTS TO 'GET TRUMP,'" The Apprentice star claimed, noting, "I WOULD BE HAPPY TO SHOW THIS INFO TO THE G.J."
Though Trump is trying to keep his cool, it seems like he's freaking out on the inside, according to Fox News host Howard Kurtz.
"For the first time since the indictments started dropping, Donald Trump seems rattled. In public," he said. "Not 'sources close to the former president say he’s upset,' but genuinely angry and frustrated. As someone who has covered the man for more than three decades, this is not the usual playbook. He generally resorts to bravado, and attacks his critics, no matter how he feels."