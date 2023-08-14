Donald Trump Begs 'Someone' to Inform Fulton County Grand Jury He 'Did Not Tamper With the Election' as Fourth Indictment Looms
Donald Trump is begging for someone to defend him as the former president's fourth indictment looms.
The 77-year-old's plea comes in the midst of District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into Trump's alleged phone call to Secretary of State Brad Reaffensperger asking him to find votes to beat President Joe Biden in the state and in turn steal the 2020 presidential election.
"WOULD SOMEONE PLEASE TELL THE FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY THAT I DID NOT TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION," Trump wrote via his social media platform, Truth Social, on Monday morning, August 14.
The Republican politician insisted: "THE PEOPLE THAT TAMPERED WITH IT WERE THE ONES THAT RIGGED IT, AND SADLY, PHONEY FANI WILLIS, WHO HAS SHOCKINGLY ALLOWED ATLANTA TO BECOME ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUS CITIES ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, HAS NO INTEREST IN SEEING THE MASSIVE AMOUNT OF EVIDENCE AVAILABLE, OR FINDING OUT WHO THESE PEOPLE THAT COMMITTED THIS CRIME ARE."
"SHE ONLY WANTS TO 'GET TRUMP,'" The Apprentice star claimed, noting, "I WOULD BE HAPPY TO SHOW THIS INFO TO THE G.J."
Trump's angry message comes as Willis' probe digs deeper into the ex-POTUS' potential "attempts to influence" the results and just one day before at least two key witnesses are set to appear before a grand jury on Tuesday, August 15.
It seems one witness set to testify in Georgia will be the state's former lieutenant governor Jeff Duncan, whom Trump expressed his disapproval of in a follow up post to Truth Social on Monday morning.
Trump angrily declared: "I am reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff Duncan, will be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury. He shouldn’t. I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the election fraud that took place in Georgia. He refused having a special session to find out what went on, became very unpopular with Republicans (I refused to endorse him!), and fought the TRUTH all the way. A loser, he went to FNCNN!"