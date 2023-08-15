Trump Indictment: Kanye West's Former Publicist Trevian Kutti Charged for Shocking Attempt to Overturn 2020 Election

Kutti then started speaking to police officers at the scene, stating: "I want her to be comfortable, but I want her to advise her that there are federal people who are involved here, and I don't know who is connected to who. And I really need for her to be as nonchalant as possible."

Due to this incident, Kutti was charged for "knowingly and unlawfully engaged in misleading conduct toward Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County, Georgia, election worker, by stating that she needed protection and by purporting to offer her help, with intent to inﬂuence her testimony in an official proceeding inFulton County, Georgia, concerning events at State Farm Arena in the November 3, 2020, presidential election in Georgia, contrary to the laws of said State, the good order, peace and dignity thereof," as stated in count 31 of the indictment.