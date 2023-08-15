Trump Indictment: Kanye West's Former Publicist Trevian Kutti Charged for Shocking Attempt to Overturn 2020 Election
Kanye West's former publicist Trevian Kutti was among the 19 names listed in the 41-count indictment for her allegedly "unlawful" attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
On Monday night, August 14, a Fulton County district attorney formally charged nearly two dozen people — including former President Donald Trump — for their efforts at the beginning of January 2021 to forcefully find a way to falsely prove the ex-POTUS as the winner over victorious President Joe Biden.
Kutti — who has been tied to West since 2018 — was charged with allegedly "pressuring Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman" after showing up at her home and trying to convince her to confess to made up accusations of election fraud, claiming she would face arrest within 48 hours if she did not abide, according to prosecutors in Georgia.
Upon arrival at Freeman's home on January 4, 2021, Kutti introduced herself as a "crisis manager" sent by a "high-profile individual," causing the already-cautious election worker to dial 911.
West's former publicist offered to "move" and "secure" Freeman, claiming her home "may be secured over the next 48 hours," according to bodycam footage obtained by Reuters.
"I cannot say what specifically will take place. I just know that it will disrupt your freedom and the freedom of one or more of your family members," Kutti can be heard telling Freeman after law enforcement arrived at the scene.
"Whether you choose not to deal with us, I am not your enemy," Kutti said, to which Freeman replied, "The devil is a liar."
"You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up," Kutti told Freeman during the uninvited visit to her home — just two days before the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots in Washington, D.C.
Kutti then started speaking to police officers at the scene, stating: "I want her to be comfortable, but I want her to advise her that there are federal people who are involved here, and I don't know who is connected to who. And I really need for her to be as nonchalant as possible."
Due to this incident, Kutti was charged for "knowingly and unlawfully engaged in misleading conduct toward Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County, Georgia, election worker, by stating that she needed protection and by purporting to offer her help, with intent to inﬂuence her testimony in an official proceeding inFulton County, Georgia, concerning events at State Farm Arena in the November 3, 2020, presidential election in Georgia, contrary to the laws of said State, the good order, peace and dignity thereof," as stated in count 31 of the indictment.
She was additionally charged after she "unlawfully conspired to solicit, request, and importune Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County, Georgia, election worker, to engage in conduct constituting the felony offense of False Statements and Writings, O.C.G.A. § 16-10-20, by knowingly and willfully making a false statement and representation concerning events at State Farm Arena in the November 3, 2020, presidential election in Georgia…with intent that said person engage in said conduct; and TREVIAN C. KUTTI traveled to Fulton County, Georgia, and placed a telephone call to Ruby Freeman while in Fulton County, Georgia, which were overt acts to effect the object of the conspiracy, contrary to the laws of said State, the good order, peace and dignity thereof."
Daily Mail obtained Reuters body cam footage while Deadline reported the specific indictment charges.