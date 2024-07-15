Trump Rally Gunman Was Rejected From His Rifle Team Because He Was a 'Bad' Shooter and 'Considered Dangerous'
Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, who shot Donald Trump at his Saturday, July 13, rally, seemed to not have the best aim.
According to Jameson Myers, who knew Crooks from elementary and high school, told ABC News that Crooks was asked to not return to the rifle team after preseason due to his poor skills.
“He didn’t just not make the team, he was asked not to come back because how bad of a shot he was, it was considered like, dangerous,” Myers said.
Meanwhile, another member of the team confirmed Crooks wasn't right for the team.
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 78, was shot in the ear during his rally, as Crooks was on the rooftop of a building. Investigators discovered the AR-style rifle used in the attack had been purchased by Crooks' father about six months ago. The FBI is investigating how Crooks got the weapon and whether he got permission from his father.
The motive for the attack remains unclear.
Crooks was killed, in addition to Corey Comperatore, 50, a former fire chief.
David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, were critically injured but later stabilized in hospital.
After the incident, Trump, who will attend the Republican National Convention in mid-July, spoke out in his first interview one day later, explaining how he feels like he has a new lease on life.
“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” the ex-president told The New York Post on Sunday, July 14.
“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump added.
- Donald Trump's Attitude Has Shifted Since Assassination Attempt, Tucker Carlson Says: 'Getting Shot in the Face Changes a Man'
- King Charles Sent Donald Trump a Private Message After Shocking Assassination Attempt
- American Assassination Attempts Explained in 14 Clicks: From John F. Kennedy to Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump and More
During the interview, Trump thanked the Secret Service for being there for him during the harrowing incident.
“The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and my shoes are tight,” he shared.
“They took him out with one shot right between the eyes,” Trump said. “They did a fantastic job. It’s surreal for all of us.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump also commended the crowd for remaining calm and collective.
“A lot of places, especially soccer games, you hear a single shot, everybody runs. Here there were many shots and they stayed. I love them. They are such great people," he said.