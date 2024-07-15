Trump Rally Gunman Was Rejected From His Rifle Team Because He Was a 'Bad' Shooter and 'Considered Dangerous'

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, who shot Donald Trump at his Saturday, July 13, rally, seemed to not have the best aim.

According to Jameson Myers, who knew Crooks from elementary and high school, told ABC News that Crooks was asked to not return to the rifle team after preseason due to his poor skills.

“He didn’t just not make the team, he was asked not to come back because how bad of a shot he was, it was considered like, dangerous,” Myers said.

Meanwhile, another member of the team confirmed Crooks wasn't right for the team.