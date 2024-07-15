Donald Trump's Attitude Has Shifted Since Assassination Attempt, Tucker Carlson Says: 'Getting Shot in the Face Changes a Man'
Tucker Carlson believes Donald Trump is completely different now that he's had a brush with death.
“I think it’s real,” the TV star, 55, who is supposed to attend the upcoming Republican National Convention, told Axios. “Getting shot in the face changes a man.”
Trump, who recently spoke to reporters, claimed he's rewriting his speech for the big event.
“The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger,” he said. “Had this not happened, this would’ve been one of the most incredible speeches," which would have been aimed at President Joe Biden. “Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now.”
He added: “It is a chance to bring the country together. I was given that chance.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump was shot at by Thomas Matthew Crooks, who resided in Bethel Park, Penn.
Crooks and one other audience member were killed at the event.
Following the incident, Trump spoke out in his first interview on Sunday, July 14, just one day after the rally.
“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” he told The New York Post on Sunday, July 14.
“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump added.
- King Charles Sent Donald Trump a Private Message After Shocking Assassination Attempt
- American Assassination Attempts Explained in 14 Clicks: From John F. Kennedy to Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump and More
- 'I'm Supposed to Be Dead': Donald Trump Speaks Out in First Interview Since Shocking Assassination Attempt
Trump also praised the Secret Service for stepping in right away and taking him off the stage.
“They took him out with one shot right between the eyes,” Trump said of Crooks. “They did a fantastic job. It’s surreal for all of us.”
He also complimented the crowd for remaining calm during the stressful situation.
“A lot of places, especially soccer games, you hear a single shot, everybody runs. Here there were many shots and they stayed. I love them. They are such great people.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump also confirmed he'll still be speaking at the convention this upcoming week.
"Based on yesterday’s terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or a potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else," he wrote in a post on Truth Social on Sunday, July 14.