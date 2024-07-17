OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Claudia Conway
OK LogoPolitics

Claudia Conway Shades Mom Kellyanne for Supporting Donald Trump's Running Mate J.D. Vance

claudia conway drags mom kellyanne pp
Source: @claudiaconay/instagram;mega
By:

Jul. 16 2024, Published 8:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Claudia Conway still doesn't agree with her mom, Kellyanne Conway, who used to work for Donald Trump.

After the ex-president, 78, announced his VP pick, J.D. Vance, on Monday, July 15, Kellyanne shared how excited she is for the pair to potentially collaborate if Trump wins the 2024 election.

"Senator @JDVance1 represents a new generation of America First warriors. His life experiences and vision equip him to fight for the forgotten men, women and children alongside President Trump. Let’s win in 2024!" Kellyanne wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 16.

Article continues below advertisement
claudia conway drags mom kellyanne donald trump resilient conviction
Source: mega

Kellyanne's daughter called her out on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jd vance candidate
Source: mega

Donald Trump picked J.D. Vance as his VP.

Article continues below advertisement

In response, Claudia 19, clapped back at her mother, as they disagree when it comes to politics.

"Thought he called Trump ‘Hitler’? He did. Thought he said he opposes marriage equality and abortions for r*pe and incest? ..Oh right he did," Claudia wrote, referring to Vance's past.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people loved that Claudia is sticking up for herself. One person wrote, "Proud of you, Claudia, standing up to the disinformation," while another said, "Well said, Claudia!"

A third person added, "Claudia thanks for being the adult in the room. It’s refreshing to see people choose good candidates over choosing a party. The GOP doesn’t care who their candidate is obviously, they will turn a blind eye as long as they win."

Article continues below advertisement
claudia conway drags mom kellyanne donald trump resilient conviction
Source: mega

Kellyanne Conway used to work for Donald Trump.

MORE ON:
Claudia Conway
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Vance previously disliked Trump in 2016 — something Sean Hannity pressed him on at the 2024 RNC.

Article continues below advertisement

"You know, you literally said, you texted a friend, that Trump is a cynical a-------- like [Richard] Nixon… that he’s America’s Hitler, and you compared him to cultural heroine in the Atlantic Monthly. And I’ll tell you Trump’s response, but you said that then. What do you say to people that say, well, wait a minute? What did he mean?" the Fox News host asked Vance.

Article continues below advertisement
claudia conway celebrates donald trump being removed presidential ballot
Source: MEGA

Kellyanne Conway seems to like J.D. Vance.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Well, Sean, I don’t hide from that. I was certainly skeptical of Donald Trump in 2016, but President Trump was a great president, and he changed my mind. I think he changed the minds of a lot of Americans because, again, he delivered that peace and prosperity," he explained. "If you go back to what I thought in 2016, another thing that was going on, Sean, is I bought into the media’s lies and distortions. I bought into this idea that somehow he was going to be so different, a terrible threat to democracy. It was a joke."

He added, "Joe Biden is the one who’s trying to throw his political opposition in jail. Joe Biden is the one who’s trying to undermine American law and order. President Trump did a really good job. And I actually think it’s a good thing when you see somebody, you were wrong about him, you ought to admit the mistake and admit that you were wrong."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.