Claudia Conway Shades Mom Kellyanne for Supporting Donald Trump's Running Mate J.D. Vance
Claudia Conway still doesn't agree with her mom, Kellyanne Conway, who used to work for Donald Trump.
After the ex-president, 78, announced his VP pick, J.D. Vance, on Monday, July 15, Kellyanne shared how excited she is for the pair to potentially collaborate if Trump wins the 2024 election.
"Senator @JDVance1 represents a new generation of America First warriors. His life experiences and vision equip him to fight for the forgotten men, women and children alongside President Trump. Let’s win in 2024!" Kellyanne wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 16.
In response, Claudia 19, clapped back at her mother, as they disagree when it comes to politics.
"Thought he called Trump ‘Hitler’? He did. Thought he said he opposes marriage equality and abortions for r*pe and incest? ..Oh right he did," Claudia wrote, referring to Vance's past.
Of course, people loved that Claudia is sticking up for herself. One person wrote, "Proud of you, Claudia, standing up to the disinformation," while another said, "Well said, Claudia!"
A third person added, "Claudia thanks for being the adult in the room. It’s refreshing to see people choose good candidates over choosing a party. The GOP doesn’t care who their candidate is obviously, they will turn a blind eye as long as they win."
As OK! previously reported, Vance previously disliked Trump in 2016 — something Sean Hannity pressed him on at the 2024 RNC.
"You know, you literally said, you texted a friend, that Trump is a cynical a-------- like [Richard] Nixon… that he’s America’s Hitler, and you compared him to cultural heroine in the Atlantic Monthly. And I’ll tell you Trump’s response, but you said that then. What do you say to people that say, well, wait a minute? What did he mean?" the Fox News host asked Vance.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Well, Sean, I don’t hide from that. I was certainly skeptical of Donald Trump in 2016, but President Trump was a great president, and he changed my mind. I think he changed the minds of a lot of Americans because, again, he delivered that peace and prosperity," he explained. "If you go back to what I thought in 2016, another thing that was going on, Sean, is I bought into the media’s lies and distortions. I bought into this idea that somehow he was going to be so different, a terrible threat to democracy. It was a joke."
He added, "Joe Biden is the one who’s trying to throw his political opposition in jail. Joe Biden is the one who’s trying to undermine American law and order. President Trump did a really good job. And I actually think it’s a good thing when you see somebody, you were wrong about him, you ought to admit the mistake and admit that you were wrong."