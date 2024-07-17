Claudia Conway Shades Mom Kellyanne for Supporting Donald Trump's Running Mate J.D. Vance

Claudia Conway still doesn't agree with her mom, Kellyanne Conway, who used to work for Donald Trump.

After the ex-president, 78, announced his VP pick, J.D. Vance, on Monday, July 15, Kellyanne shared how excited she is for the pair to potentially collaborate if Trump wins the 2024 election.

"Senator @JDVance1 represents a new generation of America First warriors. His life experiences and vision equip him to fight for the forgotten men, women and children alongside President Trump. Let’s win in 2024!" Kellyanne wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 16.