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Dozy Don Strikes Again! President Trump Falls Asleep During Pam Bondi's Remarks at Conference Amid Ongoing Health Concerns: Watch

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Source: mega

The Republican leader was caught 'blinking' again.

March 23 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump was caught nodding off while on the job yet again on Monday, March 23.

The 79-year-old president — who hosted a roundtable discussion on crime and public safety in Memphis, Tenn. — could be seen closing his eyes while U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was speaking.

Even when Bondi turned toward him at one point, Trump still bizarrely kept his eyes shut as he leaned his head in her direction.

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Source: @CalltoActivism/x

Donald Trump seemingly fell asleep during a meeting on Monday, March 23.

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'They'll Catch Me With the Blink'

image of The president kept his eyes shut as Pam Bondi spoke.
Source: @CalltoActivism/x

The president kept his eyes shut as Pam Bondi spoke.

The incident called to mind his previous claims that cameras have only captured him briefly closing his eyes.

In a January interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump denied the accusations that he's fallen asleep while working, explaining that he's merely shutting his peepers for a moment.

"I'll just close. It's very relaxing to me," he said. "Sometimes they'll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they'll catch me with the blink."

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image of He at one point leaned toward her while keeping his eyes closed.
Source: @CalltoActivism/x

He at one point leaned toward her while keeping his eyes closed.

Trump's struggling to stay awake in public has led many to speculate that he's mentally unfit to lead the country.

But the Trump administration has repeatedly shut down concerns about his apparent cognitive decline, with the likes of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Vice President J.D. Vance praising his "unmatched energy."

Still, "blinking" aside, the public has taken notice of his bulging cankles and bruised hands, as well as more recently, a mysterious neck rash.

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Donald Trump Insists He's the 'Healthiest' President in History

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image of Donald Trump often claims he's perfectly healthy, despite signs that suggest otherwise.
Source: mega

Donald Trump often claims he's perfectly healthy, despite signs that suggest otherwise.

As rumors of his declining health show no sign of dwindling, the POTUS continues to tell anyone that will listen that he's in perfect health.

At a St. Patrick's Day event on Tuesday, March 17, Trump repeated the claim made by his former White House physician, Texas congressman Ronny Jackson (R), that he's the "healthiest" president in history.

"I’ll never forget, they said, 'Who’s the healthiest president?' Because he covered [Barack] Obama. He covered some others — I don’t want to say who. And Trump. He said 'By far, Trump. There’s nobody even close,'" the Republican leader declared.

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Donald Trump Claims He Could Live to Be 200 Years Old

image of The commander-in-chief has confessed he hates exercising and frequently enjoys fast food.
Source: mega

The commander-in-chief has confessed he hates exercising and frequently enjoys fast food.

Trump, who turns 80 in June, referenced Jackson again just days later while speaking at an event honoring the U.S. Naval Academy football team on March 20.

The U.S. commander-in-chief insisted that Jackson told him he could live to be 200 years old with a better diet. However, Trump has admitted to finding exercise "boring" and regularly feasts on McDonald's.

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'I Don't Know How He's Alive'

image of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed the POTUS is also a fan of KFC.
Source: mega

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed the POTUS is also a fan of KFC.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary, even questioned the president's eating habits during an interview in January.

"I don’t know how he’s alive," Kennedy Jr. admitted. "The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s and then you know KFC and Diet Coke, but he has the constitution of a deity, I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is."

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