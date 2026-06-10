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Donald Trump's White House UFC Fight Faces Lawsuit Days Before South Lawn Spectacle

Photo of Donald Trump and 'The Claw.'
Source: MEGA

A lawsuit was filed to stop Donald Trump’s UFC event at the White House.

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June 10 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump’s made-for-TV UFC spectacle is now fighting on two fronts: the South Lawn and federal court.

Days before UFC Freedom 250 is scheduled to take over the White House grounds on June 14, two Virginia residents filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the event, arguing that the fight night violates federal rules governing how iconic public spaces can be used.

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The Fight Over the Fight

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Image of Plaintiffs argued the event improperly used public grounds for profit.
Source: MEGA

Plaintiffs argued the event improperly used public grounds for profit.

The lawsuit, filed Saturday against the National Park Service, the Department of the Interior and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, challenges plans to stage the UFC event on the White House South Lawn and hold ceremonial weigh-ins at the Lincoln Memorial.

The event is being promoted as part of America’s 250th birthday celebration, but the suit argues it is really “a private, for-profit sporting event” that benefits UFC, its partners and allies of the president.

The Public Integrity Project filed the suit on behalf of activist Susan Douglas and Vietnam War veteran Paul Romano, who say they are suffering “aesthetic” and “procedural harms” because of the planned event.

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‘The Claw’ Becomes a Legal Target

Image of The structure became a focal point of the legal dispute.
Source: MEGA

The structure became a focal point of the legal dispute.

At the center of the controversy is “The Claw,” a 92-foot-tall, 600-ton fighting structure erected on the South Lawn for the UFC event. The lawsuit alleges the structure was built without congressional approval and without the environmental review usually required for such a project.

The suit also argues that National Park Service rules bar special events, including sporting events, from the South Lawn and Lincoln Memorial unless strict conditions are met.

While there is a temporary exception for events tied to America’s semiquincentennial, the plaintiffs argue UFC Freedom 250 does not qualify.

“And it is not in any material sense a ‘celebration of the 250th anniversary of American Independence’—it is, instead, a celebration of the UFC’s brand and the 80th anniversary of Donald Trump’s birth,” the suit says.

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Money, Power and Optics

Image of The lawsuit also questioned conflicts of interest.
Source: MEGA

The lawsuit also questioned conflicts of interest.

The lawsuit also raises conflict-of-interest questions. It says Trump purchased “up to $50,000 worth of stock in TKO, UFC’s owner,” and alleges that the event could financially benefit UFC CEO Dana White, Paramount-Skydance CEO David Ellison and others connected to the broadcast.

UFC is not named as a defendant.

Image of The White House promoted the event despite the lawsuit.
Source: @WhiteHouse/X

The White House promoted the event despite the lawsuit.

The White House, meanwhile, appeared to be leaning into the spectacle Sunday night, posting a video of “The Claw” being built alongside footage of Trump at past UFC events.

“Buckle up. It’s about to go DOWN,” the post read.

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