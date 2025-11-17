Saving Grace? Donald Trump Reveals Who Will Get Him 'Into Heaven' as President Crashes Mar-a-Lago Wedding

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump appeared certain a faith-driven author will land him behind the pearly gates of heaven. While crashing a wedding at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend, Trump cracked yet another joke about whether he'll make it to heaven after the 79-year-old inevitably dies. Trump was called out on social media by religious writer Eric Metaxas — who was spotted as a wedding guest at the party the POTUS barged into in Florida.

Last night, at my friend Mike Wilkerson’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago, the President showed up. As he walked in, he pointed right at me and joked, “This is the guy who’s going to get me to heaven…”



I laughed and told him, “I’d really like to talk to you about that… but another… pic.twitter.com/0OoJeTE0cB — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) November 15, 2025 Source: @ericmetaxas/X Donald Trump crashed a wedding at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend.

"Last night, at my friend Mike Wilkerson’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago, the President showed up. As he walked in, he pointed right at me and joked, 'This is the guy who’s going to get me to heaven,'" Metaxas explained in a post shared to X. Metaxas continued, "I laughed and told him, 'I’d really like to talk to you about that… but another time.' Then I reminded him, “Don’t forget — you’re America’s Supercentennial President." "Truthfully, I would love to have that conversation with him one day. But this wasn’t the place," the conservative radio host concluded.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he was just being 'sarcastic' when he said he wasn't getting into heaven.

Trump has appeared to debate with no one other than himself about whether he'll be allowed into heaven after his eventual death. Earlier this month, Trump claimed he was just being "sarcastic" when he told reporters in October that he'd likely be denied entrance into the promised land. After Fox News host Laura Ingraham told Trump during an interview that "a lot of Christians were sort of sad to hear" his comments about heaven, the president insisted he was just fooling around and people took what he said "totally literally."

Donald Trump Insists He's Only Being 'Sarcastic' When Joking About Heaven

Source: MEGA Donald Trump joked about not 'qualifying' for heaven.

"When I made that statement, I was being funny — sarcastic," he admitted. "You know, it’s bad for a politician to be sarcastic. I said, ‘I’m never going to make it to heaven... I don’t think can I make it. I don’t think I qualify.' I was kidding. I was having fun." Still, Trump seemed unconvinced about his fate, confessing: "I don’t know if I will or not...I don’t know." The POTUS had been referencing an October 12 gaggle with press, in which he told reporters aboard Air Force One that there was probably nothing he could do to guarantee his entry into heaven.

Donald Trump Doesn't Think 'Anything' Will Get Him Into Heaven'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously wondered if ending wars would get him into heaven.

"You talked about how you hoped to end the war in Ukraine because it might help you get into heaven. How does this help? Does this help?" Fox News' Peter Doocy asked ahead of AF1's flight back home from Israel following a ceasefire agreement between the Jewish nation and Hamas. In response, Trump smiled and stated, "I mean, I'm being a little cute. I don't think there's anything going to get me in heaven."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump quipped he's maybe not 'heaven-bound.'