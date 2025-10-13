Donald Trump Says He Was Just 'Being Cute' and Doesn't Think 'Anything' Will 'Get Him Into Heaven': Watch
Oct. 13 2025, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
Donald Trump said he was just "being a little cute" — and doesn't actually think he's getting into heaven.
The president of the United States once again addressed the topic of whether he'll be able to enter the pearly gates while answering questions from reporters on Sunday, October 12.
Trump spoke to the press while aboard Air Force One moments before he departed for Israel after solidifying a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza — which included the return of all 20 surviving Israeli hostages.
Trump laughed at the idea of making it to God's dwelling place after being questioned by Fox News' Peter Doocy about whether he thinks the Gaza ceasefire deal will aid his chances.
"You talked about how you hoped to end the war in Ukraine because it might help you get into heaven. How does this help? Does this help?" Doocy asked in reference to Trump's past comments suggesting that ending Russia's war in Ukraine could be his ticket into the righteous afterlife.
Donald Trump Laughs About His Chances of Getting Into Heaven
In response, Trump smiled while declaring, "I mean, I'm being a little cute. I don't think there's anything going to get me in heaven."
"I really don't," he added with a laugh. "I think I'm not maybe heaven-bound. I may be in heaven right now as we fly in Air Force One."
Trump proudly noted: "I'm not sure I'm going to be able to make heaven, but I've made life a lot better for a lot of people."
Trump appeared a bit more optimistic about his chances during an August 19 appearance on Fox & Friends, as he shed light on a phone call he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders at the White House one day prior.
"I want to try and get to heaven, if possible. I'm hearing I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole. But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons," he jokingly admitted.
Trump most recently commented on the topic of heaven just last week while addressing reporters about the White House's new "America Prays" initiative.
"You know, there’s no reason to be good. I wanna be good because you wanna prove to God you’re good so you go to that next step, right?" Trump said during a press conference on Monday, October 6. "That’s very important to me. I think it’s really, very important."