Donald Trump Will Not Be Put In Handcuffs After Indictment, Lawyer Insists: 'They'll Try To Make Sure They Get Some Joy Of This By Parading Him'

Don't expect Donald Trump to be in handcuffs after he was indicted for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair.

“I feel like the rule of law died yesterday in this country, and it’s not something I’m happy about,” the businessman's lawyer Joe Tacopina said on Good Morning America on Friday, March 31. “This is unprecedented in this country’s history. I don’t know what to expect other than an arraignment.”