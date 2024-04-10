'He Will Be Convicted': Donald Trump Has Little Chance in New York Criminal Case, Says Fraudster Michael Avenatti

Avenatti reiterated the concerns of Trump's attorneys who have unsuccessfully attempted to secure a change of venue.

He told the outlet, "I don’t think that he can get a fair trial in New York. And to the people who claim that in fact, he can get a fair trial in New York with a New York jury, I would ask them, if they were to go to sleep tonight and wake up tomorrow and find out that the case had been moved to Mississippi or Alabama, would they still think the trial was going to be fair?"

"I think if they were being honest, they would answer no," he continued. "So, I don’t think he can get a fair trial in New York."

