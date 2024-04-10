'He Will Be Convicted': Donald Trump Has Little Chance in New York Criminal Case, Says Fraudster Michael Avenatti
Convicted felon and disbarred attorney Michael Avenatti doesn't believe former President Donald Trump can get a fair trial in the ongoing criminal hush money case in New York.
The former president is facing 34 felony counts in Manhattan in what District Attorney Alvin Bragg says was Trump’s falsification of business records to conceal hush money payments to cover up an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Avenatti, who is currently serving a 19-year sentence for extortion, fraud, obstruction and identity theft, spoke to MSNBC’s Ari Melber to provide insight into the legal challenges Trump is facing.
The interview was conducted over the phone as Avenatti joined the show from the Federal Correctional Institution, Terminal Island in California. It touched upon various aspects of the trial.
Melber asked the former lawyer, “Michael, have you been in touch with D.A. Bragg’s office? And what specifically in evidence or logic do you think is wrong with this case?”
“I’m going to decline to answer as to whether I’ve been in touch with either the defense or the D.A.s office,” Avenatti replied. “But let me say this in response to the second part of your question. You know, I think the case has a lot of problems."
"Now that– I don’t mean to suggest that means that Trump will not be convicted because I think he will be convicted because number one, he’s a criminal defendant in our society," he continued. "I don’t believe criminal defendants generally get a fair shake.”
Avenatti reiterated the concerns of Trump's attorneys who have unsuccessfully attempted to secure a change of venue.
He told the outlet, "I don’t think that he can get a fair trial in New York. And to the people who claim that in fact, he can get a fair trial in New York with a New York jury, I would ask them, if they were to go to sleep tonight and wake up tomorrow and find out that the case had been moved to Mississippi or Alabama, would they still think the trial was going to be fair?"
"I think if they were being honest, they would answer no," he continued. "So, I don’t think he can get a fair trial in New York."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Avenatti also trashed former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who was the one who paid Daniels $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement regarding her affair with Trump. He claimed Cohen would make a poor witness in the trial.
"Michael Cohen — and you know I’ve never been a fan of Michael for various reasons — you know, he’s a serial liar," Avenatti told Melber. "He’s shown himself to be incapable of telling the truth. His legal acumen leaves a lot to be desired."
"Let’s just say if Learned Hand or Clarence Darrow had a lovechild, it certainly wouldn’t be someone like Michael Cohen.”