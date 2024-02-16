Donald Trump Will Be 'Found Guilty on All Charges' in Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case, Michael Cohen States
Michael Cohen, a former personal lawyer and "fixer" for Donald Trump, said he thinks the businessman will be convicted "on all charges" in the New York Stormy Daniels hush money case against him.
In a recent interview with Erin Burnett on CNN, Cohen spilled, "I believe — based upon the information that I know, and based upon not just the documentary evidence, but the corroborating testimony from so many people — I believe that he will be found guilty on all charges."
Cohen also said he thinks the hush money case will continue for about a month, calling it “very simple.”
“I would say, at best, it would be a four-week case,” he told Burnett.
The ex-president’s legal team failed to delay the hush money trial, with the New York judge scheduling the jury selection start date for March 25.
“Instead of being in South Carolina and other states campaigning, I’m stuck here. It’s an election interference case. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it in this country. It’s a disgrace, it’s a disgraceful situation actually,” Trump said after a hearing.
“And we’ll just have to figure it out," he continued. "I’ll be here during the day, and I’ll be campaigning during the night.”
During the interview, Burnett brought up to Cohen that he would have to testify in the hush money case, as the former Trump fixer said he was under subpoena to do so. He called testifying "not fun."
“They get personal; they get nasty,” Cohen admitted.
As OK! previously reported, Trump has insisted he hasn't committed any crimes, claiming the charges against him are nothing but a "political witch hunt."
The embattled ex-prez paid the adult film star $130,000 on the eve of the 2016 election in order to allegedly keep her from speaking publicly about their 2006 affair. In March 2023, a grand jury voted to indict Trump on 34 criminal counts of falsifying business documents in connection with the payment.
"It’s not a crime. This is not a crime," he told reporters outside of the courtroom. "And when you look at what’s going on outside the streets where violent crime is at an all-time high. I think it’s a very, very — it’s a great double standard."
"What it is, is election interference. It’s being run by Joe Biden, his White House," he continued, repeating claims he's made about several of his ongoing legal cases. "His top person was placed here in order to make sure everything goes right ... This is a terrible time for our country."