Attorney Mark Pomerantz Slams Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg For Being 'Fearful' About Losing Case Against Donald Trump

Attorney Mark Pomerantz had some thoughts on when Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg decided not to green-light a case against Donald Trump.

"I believed that indicting Trump was the right thing to do even in the face of risk we would lose the case," Pomerantz wrote in his book, People vs. Donald Trump, which was released in February. "In my view, the Trump case was not 'unwinnable.' Just the opposite — I thought we could bring it and win it."