Donald Trump's Blame Game: Ex-President 'Doesn't Think He Will Win' 2024 Election, Lashes Out at Daughter Ivanka, Source Claims
Donald Trump may be losing hope that he'll return to the White House.
According to insiders close to the right-wing leader's campaign, Trump, 78, has been in a spiral about the possibility of losing the 2024 election to Vice President Kamala Harris in November.
In a Sunday, October 27, post shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, from political commentator Brian Krassenstein, he wrote alongside screenshots of text messages, "According to Trump Campaign insiders, Trump appears to be telling his own advisers that he doesn’t think he will win this election and that his only true path to victory is to make people think that he is going to win so that when he challenges the results, those challenges have more merit."
In another bombshell, the Republican leader allegedly has harbored resentment toward daughter Ivanka Trump. "He is also apparently using the B-word to describe his own daughter Ivanka Trump because she hasn't spent enough time campaigning for him this election cycle," the tweet continued.
"Seems as if things are pretty bad in the Trump campaign right now. I can't believe that Trump appears to once again be relying on the notion that the election is rigged to try and sneak his way back into the most important office on the planet," the message continued. "Remember that America's elections are some of the safest on the planet."
The pundit made clear that everyone should be taking in this information with an abundance of caution. "Just like the random text message floating around claiming that [Joe] Biden thinks Harris is going to lose, this text message could have been sent by anyone on the planet to anyone on the planet and has absolutely no merit what-so-ever," Krassenstein emphasized.
While the 42-year-old played a pivotal role as an advisor during her father's first administration, Ivanka has backed away from political life in recent years. "She is very happy, living her best life," a source spilled. "She left politics totally in the rearview mirror and so this time around, even if her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn't care."
"She told him when he said he was going to run again that she didn't want to be involved," the insider added. "The first election, she wanted to support him. She wanted to be a good daughter. She served his administration for four years, but she had enough. She doesn't want to do it anymore."
"She's never going to be in politics again," the source made clear. "It's a hard position for her. She doesn't agree with everything [Donald Trump] says, but she doesn't want to publicly disagree with him, so she just wants to stay out of it at this stage."