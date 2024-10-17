Donald Trump Demands Kamala Harris Be 'Forced Off' Campaign So President Joe Biden Can 'Take Back His Rightful Place' in 2024 Election
Donald Trump wants President Joe Biden back in the race!
On Thursday, October 17, the ex-prez took to his Truth Social platform to rage against Vice President Kamala Harris' 60 Minutes interview as he called for her to be "investigated" and replaced in the 2024 election.
"60 MINUTES SHOULD BE IMMEDIATELY TAKEN OFF THE AIR — ELECTION INTERFERENCE. CBS SHOULD LOSE ITS LICENSE. THIS IS THE BIGGEST SCANDAL IN BROADCAST HISTORY," he wrote, linking to a Fox News article that said CBS had been accused of "intentional news distortion" due to how they edited their election special.
"Kamala should be investigated and forced off the Campaign, and Joe Biden allowed to take back his rightful place. (He got 14 Million Primary Votes, she got none!)," Trump continued. "THIS WHOLE SORDID AND FRAUDULENT EVENT IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!"
In a follow-up post, Trump asked why 60 Minutes wouldn't release the alleged "fraudulent tapes" of Harris' interview with them.
"Could it be because it was a COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, or that they 'CREATED' many additional new answers for her, not just the one where she was so embarrassingly CAUGHT," he claimed. "In normal times, what happened on 60 Minutes, (deceptively 'doctoring' her answers), would be THE END OF ANYONE’S CAMPAIGN!"
"Kamala is slow, incoherent, and is in no way qualified to be President of the United States. RELEASE THE TAPES FOR THE GOOD OF AMERICA. We can do it the nice way, or the hard way!" he concluded.
Despite Trump's repeated calls for CBS to lose their broadcasting licenses in connection with the interview, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel released a statement confirming that would not be happening.
"While repeated attacks against broadcast stations by the former President may now be familiar, these threats against free speech are serious and should not be ignored," Rosenworcel wrote. "As I’ve said before, the First Amendment is a cornerstone of our democracy. The FCC does not and will not revoke licenses for broadcast stations simply because a political candidate disagrees with or dislikes content or coverage."
As OK! previously reported, both Trump and Harris were asked to do separate interviews for 60 Minutes. While the 78-year-old originally agreed, it was announced that he'd canceled on October 1.
Trump later called the interview "an embarrassment to our country" and slammed Harris as "inept."