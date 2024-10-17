Donald Trump Demands Kamala Harris Be 'Forced Off' Campaign So President Joe Biden Can 'Take Back His Rightful Place' in 2024 Election

In a follow-up post, Trump asked why 60 Minutes wouldn't release the alleged "fraudulent tapes" of Harris' interview with them.

"Could it be because it was a COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, or that they 'CREATED' many additional new answers for her, not just the one where she was so embarrassingly CAUGHT," he claimed. "In normal times, what happened on 60 Minutes, (deceptively 'doctoring' her answers), would be THE END OF ANYONE’S CAMPAIGN!"

"Kamala is slow, incoherent, and is in no way qualified to be President of the United States. RELEASE THE TAPES FOR THE GOOD OF AMERICA. We can do it the nice way, or the hard way!" he concluded.