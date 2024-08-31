'Not Creepy in the Slightest': Donald Trump Eviscerated for Calling Eldest Daughter Ivanka 'a Beautiful Girl' and 'Perfect Person' in Latest Speech
A little too complimentary?
On Friday, August 30, Donald Trump, 78, was slammed for his over-the-top praise of his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, during a recent interview.
“Ivanka was great. She could have done anything. Great student. Beautiful girl. Perfect person. Worked hard. Do you remember the Ivanka line?” Trump asked the reporter, referencing his offspring’s shoe line, to which the journalist replied, “I love those shoes. She made great shoes.”
After the clip went viral, many dissed the ex-prez for his intensely flattering remarks regarding the mother-of-three.
"Oh, he loves Ivanka, alright. Not creepy in the slightest," one person sarcastically penned, while another echoes, "The way this freak talks about his daughter gives me the creeps."
“This is gross,” a third user wrote, as another uttered, “Yuck…”
One more person wondered “Where’s your wife?” referring to how Melania has been largely absent from his campaign.
As OK! previously reported, Donald has a history of making inappropriate comments about his daughter.
In 2004, while speaking with radio host Howard Stern, the former reality TV star called Ivanka "a piece of a--."
Two years later, Trump publicly discussed his child’s chest.
When asked if Ivanka got b----- implants, Donald replied, "No, she didn't. I mean, I would know if she did. The answer is no. Why, did she look a little more stacked?"
"No, she didn't get them. She's actually always been very voluptuous,” the father-of-five added.
Additionally, Stormy Daniels revealed some strange comments Donald made about Ivanka during her testimony for the Republican’s hush money trial.
As quoted by Mediaite, Stormy alleged Donald told her she reminded him of his daughter after she spanked him during their supposed affair.
In her documentary Stormy, she gave further details about the off-putting remark.
"He told me I reminded him of his daughter. I felt like he was being sympathetic to me. Ivanka is beautiful and she's blonde, and I am sure she's had people assume she's an idiot, but I felt like as this father figure who has watched his daughter be treated a certain way could identify with me," she explained.
Stormy continued, "I thought we had this mutual respect, which is why it was so crazy when having no red flags whatsoever in a conversation, I came out of a bathroom to find myself cornered. I don't remember how I got on the bed, it was awful. But I didn't say no."