Ivanka Trump Wipes Out While Surfing at a Waterpark With Her Youngest Son: Photos
Ivanka Trump and her family spent part of the holiday weekend at a waterpark.
On Sunday, November 26, the former first daughter posted footage of herself and son Theo having fun while trying out a surfing experience in a wave pool.
The mom-of-three, 42, donned a lavender one-piece swimsuit with cutouts for the day, and though she was able to maintain her balance on the board for a bit, she eventually tumbled over and fell off into the water.
Trump also showed her and husband Jared Kushner's youngest child, Theo, 7, surfing, calling him "fearless."
It was just a few days earlier that the former pageant queen celebrated Thanksgiving with her loved ones and went for a dip in the pool at home.
"Night swim with these turkeys! Happy Thanksgiving 🍁🍂🦃," she captioned the snap, which also pictured daughter Arabella, 12, and son Joseph, 10.
The blonde beauty and her husband are trying to maintain a more normal life in Miami, Fla., after leaving the world of politics behind, as Ivanka shared last year that she wouldn't be joining her dad, Donald Trump, on the campaign trail.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she explained. "I do not plan to be involved in politics."
- Ivanka Trump Spends Sunny Day With Kids After Stepping Away From Dad Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign
- Ivanka Trump Spotted Out With Husband Jared Kushner In Miami After Neighbors Call Out Their Diva-Like Behavior — Pics
- Ivanka Trump Spotted Playing With Her Kids In Miami Hours Before Skipping Donald Trump's Arizona Rally: Photos
Meanwhile, the ex-POTUS, 77, claimed he didn't want his daughter and son-in-law to work with him anyway.
"Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President," he stated via Truth Social. "In fact, specifically asked them not to do it — too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond."
The parents-of-three don't seem too fazed by his words, especially as Ivanka has reinserted herself into the world of Hollywood. In fact, she was recently spotted at Kim Kardashian's birthday bash.
One insider told OK! that Ivanka has been leaning on the reality star, 43, for guidance, as she was forced to testify in her dad's fraud case.
"Ivanka doesn't have an extensive circle of friends, especially close girlfriends with a deep understanding of the law like Kim does," the source spilled. "This is why she places a high value on Kim's advice, both on a personal and legal level."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Another insider noted the two ladies have "been friends for years and have hung out on a number of occasions. They initially bonded nearly a decade ago at the Met Gala over motherhood and being new moms. But they continued to connect numerous times over the years."