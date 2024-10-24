or
Doug Emhoff's Ex 'Frightened' by 'Fabricated' Portrayal of Kamala Harris' 'Perfect' Husband After Accusing Him of Slapping Her

Photo of Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff.
Source: MEGA

Doug Emhoff's ex slammed Kamala Harris' husband for denying her accusations of abuse.

By:

Oct. 24 2024, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

Doug Emhoff's ex-girlfriend is doubling down on her claims she was abused by the Second Gentleman of the United States.

In a new interview published Thursday, October 23, a woman opting to identify under the pseudonym Jane slammed Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, as well as the presidential candidate's campaign, for denying accusations Emhoff slapped his ex across the face during an argument in 2012.

doug emhoff perfect husband kamala harris ex slapping abuse frightened
Source: MEGA

Doug Emhoff's ex said it was 'frightening' how the lawyer is being 'portrayed' by Kamala Harris' campaign.

"What’s frightening for a woman that's been on the other end of it, is watching this completely fabricated persona being portrayed," Emhoff's former girlfriend said to a news publication. "He’s being held out to be the antithesis of who he actually is. And that is utterly shocking."

Jane referred to the Harris campaign's portrayal of Emhoff on television and in the media as a false "persona of a perfect spouse and non-toxic man," which makes her feel "disgusted."

doug emhoff perfect husband kamala harris ex slapping abuse frightened
Source: MEGA

Doug Emhoff's ex-girlfriend claims he slapped her during an argument in 2012.

During her interview, Jane didn't throw any fault on Harris, insisting the vice president — who has been married to Emhoff sine 2014 — "clearly has not done due diligence on him," noting: "He’s putting the hard sell on her, like he did with me."

Jane proceeded to retell her story of allegedly being abused by Emhoff at the amfAR gala dinner at Cannes Film Festival in 2012, when they dated for a few months following the second gentleman's divorce from his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff.

Doug's then-girlfriend claimed he had slapped her "so hard" she "spun around" after he thought Jane was flirting with a valet worker at the elegant event.

"There had been no fight, no argument. It had been a completely fantastic event," she remembered. "I [was] so furious. The only thing I could think to do was slap him back. I slapped him on one side, and on the other cheek with the other hand."

doug emhoff perfect husband kamala harris ex slapping abuse frightened
Source: MEGA

Doug Emhoff denied accusations that he hit his ex-girlfriend.

Jane said Doug made it seem like the couple was "even" after they both laid hands on one another, claiming he used the tennis reference: "Don’t worry about it, you got one across the court and down the line."

"In retrospect, it was the best thing that could possibly have happened, because his mask dropped, and I realized I shouldn’t waste another moment with him," Jane confessed, explaining how she finally felt able to see Doug's apparent "dark side" after he "love-bombed" her throughout the entirety of their relationship, which began on Match.com.

Jane even claimed to know about Doug's affair with his and Kerstin's daughter's nanny, Nayjen Naylor, who also doubled as their child's school teacher.

Doug allegedly told Jane about his nanny claiming she was pregnant as a result of their affair, though he said Nayjen miscarried and was blaming the loss on the married lawyer.

doug emhoff perfect husband kamala harris ex slapping abuse frightened
Source: MEGA

Vice President Kamala Harris has been married to Doug Emhoff since 2014.

"He said she got a lawyer and was threatening litigation. I was flabbergasted. And I was taken aback by how matter-of-fact he could talk about it," Jane spilled. "He tried to minimize it. He said there was no proof that the woman had become pregnant. He tried to make it seem like she was scamming him."

Doug has since owned up to his extramarital affair with Nayjen, but denied any accusations of abusing Jane.

Daily Mail spoke to Emhoff's ex-husband during an interview.

