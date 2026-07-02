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Donald Trump's Great American State Fair Faces Empty National Mall

Photo of Donald Trump and the Great American State Fair crowd.
Source: MEGA

Thin crowds were seen at Donald Trump's Great American State Fair.

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July 2 2026, Published 6:25 a.m. ET

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The Great American State Fair was designed as a patriotic showcase on the National Mall. Instead, the event celebrating the country’s 250 birthday has become a visual referendum on turnout.

After a rocky opening stretch marked by artist cancellations, electrical outages and weather delays, the free event faced another problem Monday: visibly thin crowds despite improved weather. Former CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, now an independent journalist, visited the fair and posted a video showing minimal lines, empty food areas and quiet exhibits.

“Shoddy displays and tiny crowds. But lots of Trump worship. Sad,” Acosta captioned the video.

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The Photos Do the Damage

Image of Jim Acosta shared footage of lightly attended exhibits.
Source: MEGA

Jim Acosta shared footage of lightly attended exhibits.

Acosta filmed at 1 p.m. Monday and said “there are no lines to get in. Hardly anybody in line.”

He also showed a miniature version of Trump’s proposed Triumphal Arch, criticized the “shoddy construction,” and visited a fossil fuel industry panel where he said “there’s nobody listening, just a few people.”

The visuals landed as Trump and his allies continued insisting the celebration was a success. Trump praised the fair in a Truth Social post, asking whether people appreciated the event, “packed with happy people, and everybody loving it?”

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Image of Fox News reported crowds increased later in the day.
Source: MEGA

Fox News reported crowds increased later in the day.

Fox News also broadcast from the fair Monday. Reporter Mark Meredith, standing near the Ferris wheel with few people visible behind him, said crowd sizes had been smaller in the morning but had “picked up quite a bit.”

TMZ captured a similar contrast during an appearance by Dr. Mehmet Oz and actor Dean Cain. Cain said “there are tons of people here,” while Oz said there were “a lot of people here,” but footage showed a largely empty area around them.

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Image of Donald Trump and his allies praised the event's success despite attendance concerns.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and his allies praised the event's success despite attendance concerns.

“The reason crowd-size debates have become political stories isn’t because of the crowd itself, it’s because crowds have become shorthand for credibility,” said brand and communications consultant Sam Gauchier. “Most people can’t independently verify polling, fundraising numbers or internal campaign strategy. But they feel they can judge a crowd with their own eyes.”

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The Image That Sticks

Image of Experts said crowd images shaped public perception.
Source: MEGA

Experts said crowd images shaped public perception.

For campaigns and major public events, Gauchier said the first visual often becomes the hardest one to shake.

“Campaigns understand this, which is why they respond so quickly when attendance becomes part of the conversation,” she explained.

“They’re not simply arguing over headcounts, they’re trying to protect the broader narrative around enthusiasm, momentum and legitimacy before one viral image becomes the lasting takeaway,” she added.

“Communicators often say perception becomes reality. I think it’s more accurate to say perception becomes memory,” she continued. “Long after people forget the attendance figures, they’ll remember the image that shaped their first impression.”

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