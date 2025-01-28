Donald Trump Dubs Jim Acosta a 'Major Loser' as Anchor Quits Job at CNN

On Tuesday, January 28, Acosta shared his decision to "move on" from CNN after nearly 18 years while on the air. During his speech, he professed his belief that it is the "job of the press to hold power to account" and said he still plans to do that outside of the network.

"Don’t give in to the lies. Don’t give in to the fear. Hold on to the truth and to hope," he told viewers. "Even if you have to get out your phone, record that message. I will not give in to the lies. I will not give in to the fear! Post it on your social media so people can hear from you, too."