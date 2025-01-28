or
BREAKING NEWS
News > cnn
NEWS

Donald Trump Dubs Jim Acosta a 'Major Loser' as Anchor Quits Job at CNN

Split photos of Jim Acosta and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Jim Acosta announced he is leaving CNN.

By:

Jan. 28 2025, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

Longtime Donald Trump critic Jim Acosta officially announced he would be leaving CNN on Tuesday, January 28, following rumors he was being moved to a late-night timeslot.

That same day, President Trump, 78, took to his Truth Social platform to slam the journalist as a "major loser" with "no talent."

donald trump dubs jim acosta major loser quits job cnn
Source: @realdonaldtrump/truthsocial

President Donald Trump criticized CNN's Jim Acosta.

"Wow, really good news! Jim Acosta, one of the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history, a major sleazebag, has been relegated by CNN Fake News to the Midnight hour, 'Death Valley,' because of extraordinarily BAD RATINGS (and no talent!)," he wrote.

"Word is that he wants to QUIT, and that would be even better," he added. "Jim is a major loser who will fail no matter where he ends up. Good luck Jim!"

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Jim Acosta a 'major loser.'

As OK! previously reported, CNN CEO Mark Thompson recently confirmed the network would move away from television to other platforms "where the audience themselves are shifting."

These changes appeared to be connected to the rumors that Acosta would be moving to late-night news and longtime news personality Wolf Blitzer would have a morning show. However, a source suggested Acosta was being sent to the "Siberia of television news" — otherwise known as a midnight time-slot — in part due to his frequent criticism of the Trump administration.

MORE ON:
cnn

jim acosta slams trump announces leaving cnn on air mega
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Jim Acosta decided to leave CNN after doing some 'soul searching.'

On Tuesday, January 28, Acosta shared his decision to "move on" from CNN after nearly 18 years while on the air. During his speech, he professed his belief that it is the "job of the press to hold power to account" and said he still plans to do that outside of the network.

"Don’t give in to the lies. Don’t give in to the fear. Hold on to the truth and to hope," he told viewers. "Even if you have to get out your phone, record that message. I will not give in to the lies. I will not give in to the fear! Post it on your social media so people can hear from you, too."

jim acosta slams trump announces leaving cnn on air mega
Source: MEGA

Jim Acosta said it is the 'job of the press to hold power to account.'

Acosta assured viewers that he would have "more to say about my plans in the coming days."

"But until then, I want to thank all of you for tuning in," he said. "It has been an honor to be welcomed into your home for all these years. That’s the news. Reporting from Washington. I’m Jim Acosta."

