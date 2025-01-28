Donald Trump Dubs Jim Acosta a 'Major Loser' as Anchor Quits Job at CNN
Longtime Donald Trump critic Jim Acosta officially announced he would be leaving CNN on Tuesday, January 28, following rumors he was being moved to a late-night timeslot.
That same day, President Trump, 78, took to his Truth Social platform to slam the journalist as a "major loser" with "no talent."
"Wow, really good news! Jim Acosta, one of the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history, a major sleazebag, has been relegated by CNN Fake News to the Midnight hour, 'Death Valley,' because of extraordinarily BAD RATINGS (and no talent!)," he wrote.
"Word is that he wants to QUIT, and that would be even better," he added. "Jim is a major loser who will fail no matter where he ends up. Good luck Jim!"
As OK! previously reported, CNN CEO Mark Thompson recently confirmed the network would move away from television to other platforms "where the audience themselves are shifting."
These changes appeared to be connected to the rumors that Acosta would be moving to late-night news and longtime news personality Wolf Blitzer would have a morning show. However, a source suggested Acosta was being sent to the "Siberia of television news" — otherwise known as a midnight time-slot — in part due to his frequent criticism of the Trump administration.
On Tuesday, January 28, Acosta shared his decision to "move on" from CNN after nearly 18 years while on the air. During his speech, he professed his belief that it is the "job of the press to hold power to account" and said he still plans to do that outside of the network.
"Don’t give in to the lies. Don’t give in to the fear. Hold on to the truth and to hope," he told viewers. "Even if you have to get out your phone, record that message. I will not give in to the lies. I will not give in to the fear! Post it on your social media so people can hear from you, too."
Acosta assured viewers that he would have "more to say about my plans in the coming days."
"But until then, I want to thank all of you for tuning in," he said. "It has been an honor to be welcomed into your home for all these years. That’s the news. Reporting from Washington. I’m Jim Acosta."