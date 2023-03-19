Donald Trump's Estranged Niece Warns He 'Could Run From Prison' And Still Win GOP Nomination

Donald Trump called for his followers to protest after brazenly declaring he'd learned through a series of "illegal leaks" that he would be arrested on Tuesday, March 21, in connection with the Manhattan DA's investigation into his alleged 2016 payments to Stormy Daniels.

This came shortly after Mary Trump, his niece and author of Trump biography Too Much and Never Enough, both predicted his potential indictment and warned critics of the controversial politician that it's possible not even jail time would deter his supporters from electing him to office in 2024.