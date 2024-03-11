OK Magazine
Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump for Calling Him the 'Worst' Host at the 2024 Oscars: 'Isn't It Past Your Jailtime?'

jimmykimmel donaldtrump pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 10 2024, Published 10:50 p.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel took a moment to read Donald Trump's most recent Truth Social post slamming his hosting abilities at the 2024 Oscars.

"Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars?" the embattled ex-prez's message began. "His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be."

jimmy kimmel slammed robert downey jr
Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 2024 Oscars.

"Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC 'talent,' George Slopanopoulos," he continued, referring to former White House Communications Director George Stephanopoulos.

"He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous," Trump claimed. "Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years — disjointed, boring, and very unfair."

donald trump allowed colorado ballot supreme court rules
Source: mega

Donald Trump is facing 91 felony counts across four indictments.

"Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them?" Trump added. "Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The audience laughed as Kimmel finished reading the insult-ridden post before he jokingly asked if anyone could "guess which former president" had written it.

jimmy abc
Source: mega

Kimmel and Trump have a history of mocking each other publicly.

Jimmy Kimmel
This isn't the first time Kimmel has openly mocked Trump on-air. As OK! previously reported, the comic quipped that he'd take anyone over the controversial politician as president — even a dead guy!

"People act like the results of Biden’s physical are somehow gonna influence who we vote for, I don’t care if he comes out that doctor’s office in an iron lung," the 56-year-old said the Wednesday, February 28, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

jimmy abc
Source: mega

Kimmel hosted the Oscars for the fourth time.

"I would be fully OK with a Weekend At Bernie’s type White House situation if it means no Trump," he continued, referring to the classic comedy where the characters are trying not to let it slip that their boss has passed away.

Source: OK!

However, Trump hits back just as hard. On February 22, the former POTUS — who is the only U.S. president to ever be criminally charged — seemingly celebrated Kimmel's hint at retirement.

"They could get a far more talented person, who would also get better Ratings, for 5% of what they are paying this Loser!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Later that week, Kimmel joked that he'd gotten the attention of "America’s most famous tangerine."

"And I got to say that is a h--- of a way to find out you’re not going be somebody’s running mate. He has no idea how delighted I am by something like this," he teased. "I’m going to try to enjoy it, because he probably won’t be able to do this when they take away his phone in prison, so I’m going [to] really like, soak it in."

