'May She Rest in Peace': Donald Trump Goes After Longtime Rival Megyn Kelly at Georgia Rally
Donald Trump is fueling his feud with Megyn Kelly!
On Saturday, March 9, during his rally in Georgia the former president attacked his longtime rival as he brought up the infamous debate question Kelly asked him in 2015.
“They asked me that horrible, horrible question, remember?” Trump told the crowd of his supporters. “And I said, ‘Oh, am I dead?’ That’s the first question I ever got.”
“Megyn Kelly, may she rest in peace,” the 2024 presidential hopeful added. “She’s sort of making a career by pretending she likes me.”
The query that started the beef between the duo was poised when Kelly moderated the Republican primary campaign debate ahead of the 2016 election.
“You’ve called women you don’t like ‘fat pigs,’ ‘dogs,’ ‘slobs,’ and ‘disgusting animals,'” Kelly said to Trump. “Does that sound to you like the temperament of a man we should elect as president?”
After the event, Trump memorably stated that Kelly had “blood coming out of her wherever.”
Though the two have their differences, the mother-of-three continues to praise Trump along his campaign trail.
In late January, after Trump beat Republican opponent Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary, Kelly applauded the father-of-five for his ability to market himself to voters.
While having a conversation with guest Michael Moynihan on her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," she told listeners, "Back to his [Trump’s] marketing skills, he knows how to use them. They're actually quite effective … I don't know what Nikki Haley is going to do."
"I don't know if she's actually going to get out before she gets humiliated in her home state where he's beating her by 30 points, or if she's just going to kind of stick around kind of collecting random delegates," she added. "I have no idea what she's doing, but it's over. She's done. So we can pretend as long as she wants. He's won."
"I really think given the amount of coverage is going to come this next year, and coverage not just from MSNBC, but from you, Moynihan on The Fifth Column, and from me and from Ben Shapiro, people who are not bought and paid for by anyone, but can see what's being done to him, even if you're not a huge Trump fan, that that will permeate," Kelly explained.
"I know, between the three of us, we actually have a fair amount of independents listening to us … They're going to hear the truth," she continued her rant. "And I am just not convinced that when push comes to shove, these valuable independents who he does need, are going to be so horrified at a 'conviction.'"
"I think the truth about Jack Smith, already about Fani Willis, never mind Alvin Bragg is going to come out. It's coming out," she concluded, calling out the individuals prosecuting Trump’s indictments.