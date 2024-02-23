Taylor Swift Changes 'Karma' Lyrics to Honor Boyfriend Travis Kelce as She Passionately Kisses Him Backstage at Sydney Show: Watch

Instead of singing, "karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me," Swift replaced the words to "karma is the guy on the Chiefs" — something she previously did when Kelce came to watch her show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in November 2023.

In viral videos shared to social media, Swift can be seen performing her typical choreography for "Karma," which is the song she closes out the night with on The Eras Tour, before causing the crowd to wildly explode into a sea of screams after the blonde beauty honored Kelce, who watched from a VIP tent while adorably sporting a wrist full of friendship bracelets for the occasion.