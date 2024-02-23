Taylor Swift Changes 'Karma' Lyrics to Honor Boyfriend Travis Kelce as She Passionately Kisses Him Backstage at Sydney Show: Watch
Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, flying straight to Australia to support his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
The pop star changed the lyrics of her hit song "Karma" once again, as her boyfriend cheered her on at the 14-time Grammy winner's concert in Sydney on Friday night, February 23.
Instead of singing, "karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me," Swift replaced the words to "karma is the guy on the Chiefs" — something she previously did when Kelce came to watch her show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in November 2023.
In viral videos shared to social media, Swift can be seen performing her typical choreography for "Karma," which is the song she closes out the night with on The Eras Tour, before causing the crowd to wildly explode into a sea of screams after the blonde beauty honored Kelce, who watched from a VIP tent while adorably sporting a wrist full of friendship bracelets for the occasion.
Upon conclusion of the 2022 song, Swift said goodnight to the packed audience before heading backstage, where the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who attended the concert with his friend Ross Travis, waited patiently for his lady.
The "Love Story" singer greeted her man with a passionate kiss before the couple headed out of Accord Stadium.
- Travis Kelce 'Shocked' by Taylor Swift's Lyric Change Despite Pop Star Giving Him a 'Clue' Beforehand
- Travis Kelce Misses Taylor Swift's First Concert in Argentina to Attend BFF Patrick Mahomes' Charity Gala
- Taylor Swift Leaves Chiefs Game With Travis Kelce Before Paying to Empty 'Entire' Restaurant for Rumored Date Night
Ahead of the show, Kelce and Swift enjoyed a cute date at Sydney Zoo, where they were given a private tour of the property and even had the chance to feed kangaroos.
While visiting Down Under, it's assumed the NFL athlete will be staying with his lover in her $25,000 a night Crown Towers' presidential villa in Sydney's Barangaroo, where she's situated for her four-night set of sold-out shows in the popular Australian city.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The luxurious suite sits on the 88th floor of the property and features stunning city views, an elegant living area, kitchen, bar, pool table and media room.
Swift also gets to enjoy a gorgeous marble spa bath tub with matching accent walls and countertop, as the dining room offers a huge place for 12 people to sit down for a meal. The residence's terrace has a private, heated infinity pool.
It seems Kelce will be following along on more of Swift's travels now that he's completed the 2023-2024 NFL season, which concluded with a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win on Sunday, February 11.
Travis' father, Ed Kelce, hinted his son will join his girlfriend for the next stop on The Eras Tour in Singapore, where she is scheduled to perform six shows throughout the first two weekends in March.
During a recent talk show appearance, Ed teased he "wouldn't be surprised" if Travis ended up in Australia, while hinting he would "really like to see Singapore" too.