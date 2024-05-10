The View's Sunny Hostin Stunned as She Didn't Realize Donald Trump Is 'That Orange' When Seeing Him in Person at Hush Money Trial
Sunny Hostin was taken aback when she saw Donald Trump in person at his hush money trial.
The View co-host Joy Behar asked Hostin about his "shade" on Friday, May 10, after being in the courtroom.
“It’s a burnt sienna. I have never seen him in person. I didn’t realize he was that orange… It’s almost like a radioactive orange, and it’s very shocking to see in person because he’s a tall person and he’s also a little thinner now,” Hostin, who is a lawyer, said.
Hostin, 55, went on to describe the men and women who are part of the trial.
“I think that cases are won and lost with jury selection. There are several lawyers on the jury. That was striking to me. It’s a very diverse jury,” she shared. “There are many more women on the jury than there are men, even including the alternates. I mean, I couldn’t tell which ones were the alternates but there are 18 people and the majority of them are women, so that was kind of interesting to me because if people drop out it’s a pretty female skewed jury. I will also say it’s one of the most engaged juries I’ve seen.”
Hostin then claimed Trump could be on Ozempic.
"He's actually looking thinner, but then here's the tea, OK... so he is unlike any defendant sitting in a court room that I've ever seen," she said. "He's stretching out like this. He's like fist bumping with attorneys, he took a little nap... like most defendants do not do that. They are instructed to sit there, pay attention, look with some humility. That's not Donald Trump."
Behar then added: "So out of all the seven dwarfs is he Grumpy or Dopey or Sleepy?" to which Hostin replied: "I think he's Sleepy and Dopey combination."
Trump previously sparked rumors he might be taking the weight-loss drug when he posed with his grandkids for Easter.
One X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote: "buddy's dropped a few lbs."
One person agreed, writing, "Ozempic, no doubt."
"Ozempic for the win," another person said, while a third declared, "Ozempic does wonders."