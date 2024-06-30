Donald Trump Upset Over Not Getting Enough Praise for 'Fantastic' Debate Performance Against Joe Biden
Donald Trump isn't happy with the lack of praise for his Presidential debate performance.
The right-wing politician took to his Truth Social account on Saturday, June 29, to express how upset he was and made it clear he thought he did a much better job than President Joe Biden.
"As I walked off the stage on Thursday night, at the end of the highly anticipated 'Debate,' anchors, political reporters and all screamed that I had had the greatest debate performance in the long and storied history of Presidential Debates. They all said, effectively, 'Trump was fantastic!'" Trump penned in the lengthy social media post.
"This theme was universal, even at CNN & MSDNC, but by Friday evening it was all about the poor performance of Crooked Joe, and not so much about how well I did. Oh well, that's the way it is but, importantly, the result is the same!!!" the former The Apprentice star said.
In reality, neither party got very positive reviews for how they acted during the televised event. "Let me just say after watching tonight’s debate, both of these men should be using performance-enhancing drugs," The Daily Show's, Jon Stewart said after the debate.
"And if those drugs don’t exist, if there aren’t actual performance-enhancing drugs for these candidates, I could sure use some recreational ones right now. Because this cannot be real life. It just can’t. We’re America!" he continued. “Call the real estate agent in New Zealand.”
“Sure, it’s not something that repeated throughout the debate, causing Democrats across the country to either jump out of windows or vomit silently into the nearest recycling bin," the television star noted. "Anybody can f--- up … talking. A lot of people have resting 25th Amendment face.”
During the tense debate, Trump challenged Biden to take a cognitive test to ensure his mental faculties were in order. "I took two tests, cognitive tests. I aced them, both of them, as you know, we made it public. He took none. I'd like to see him take one, just one, a real easy one, like go through the first five questions. He couldn't do it," the Republican candidate said.
Trump continued to ramble about how the country was better under his rule. "Look, we had the safest border in the history of our country, all he had to do was leave it," he continued. "All he had to do was leave it. He decided to open up our border, open up our country to people that are from prisons, people that are from mental institutions," he claimed.