Donald Trump Upset Over Not Getting Enough Praise for 'Fantastic' Debate Performance Against Joe Biden

"As I walked off the stage on Thursday night, at the end of the highly anticipated 'Debate,' anchors, political reporters and all screamed that I had had the greatest debate performance in the long and storied history of Presidential Debates. They all said, effectively, 'Trump was fantastic!'" Trump penned in the lengthy social media post.

"This theme was universal, even at CNN & MSDNC, but by Friday evening it was all about the poor performance of Crooked Joe, and not so much about how well I did. Oh well, that's the way it is but, importantly, the result is the same!!!" the former The Apprentice star said.