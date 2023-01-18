Donatella Versace Says It's 'Amazing' To See Pal Britney Spears 'So Liberated & Free' After Conservatorship Drama

The blonde babe continued to recall some of her favorite memories with the "Toxic" singer.

“I think the first designer … she met in her life was me,” Versace stated. “She came to Milano, she was like 20 or 21 … she was at the height of her career, but she was so humble.”

“You know, I asked her to do a few interviews for me,” Versace continued. “‘Of course, yes give me the list.’ She was sitting there doing everything, never said no to anything. She was amazing.”