Donna Kelce Changes Facebook Photo in Honor of Taylor Swift and Son Travis' Engagement News
Donna Kelce is excited for her son to walk down the aisle!
After Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement, the proud mom updated her Facebook cover photo to celebrate the couple.
She posted a collage of baby pictures of both Travis and Taylor.
In the throwback snaps, the athlete wore a red plaid polo shirt for his studio portrait, while the pop star posed outdoors, leaning against a tree in a white polo and black checkered vest.
Across the top of the collage, the caption read, “THEY ARE GETTING MARRIED.”
As OK! previously reported, the couple confirmed the big news via Instagram on Tuesday, August 26.
The NFL star, 35, proposed in a field of flowers, dropping to one knee with a custom old mine brilliant-cut diamond set in a gold band designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.
Their joint caption read, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," alongside a sweet photo of them hugging and kissing in a garden while her track “So High School” played in the background.
According to a source, Taylor is already embraced by the Kelce clan.
“Donna is delighted, and says that everyone in her family adores Taylor and they love her family as well,” the insider revealed to an outlet.
“This was a family affair. Both families love and respect the other, and both knew ahead of time what was up. It doesn’t seem like Taylor knew when it was going to happen, but everyone else did,” the source added.
Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, also couldn’t hold back his excitement, as he spilled details about the proposal during an interview with Cleveland’s News 5.
"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago. He was going to put it off till this week," Ed explained. "I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event."
"I told him he could do it on the side of the road as long as it was special," he recounted.
Travis ultimately chose a romantic garden at his Missouri home.
"He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'let's go out and have a glass of wine,' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful," Ed shared. "They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."
Ed also praised the pair’s love story.
"They're just two young people very much in love, cast in a spotlight that they really haven't sought but kind of followed with their success in their respective fields," he said.