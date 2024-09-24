or
Travis Kelce's Mom Says It's Still 'New' to Bond With Her Son's Girlfriend Taylor Swift

Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce's mom revealed that bonding with her son's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is still 'new.'

By:

Sept. 24 2024, Published 4:23 p.m. ET

Donna Kelce, 71 said that she is still warming up to Taylor Swift.

On Monday, September 23, the matriarch made an appearance at the premiere of Travis Kelce's new FX show Grotesquerie on her son’s behalf.

Source: MEGA

Donna Kelce pictured at the New York City premiere event on September 23.

While on the red carpet, Donna was asked by E! News about her bond with Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor, 34.

With a smile, Donna responded, "It's fun. It's new."

Though the dynamic is still fresh, Donna shared that she and Taylor have already found something in common.

"We just have the best time cheering Travis on," she remarked.

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is frequently pictured with Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, at football games.

The Kelce clan and Taylor's family seem to be bonding, as Donna gushed about the pop star's mom, Andrea Swift, 66.

When asked about getting close to the Swift family, Donna replied, "I really appreciate it."

“Wonderful people, really down to earth," she added. "Ohio and Pennsylvania are right next to each other, so we kind of understand each other. So, it's really kind of nice, feels like home."

The two matriarchs were spotted sharing a warm hug at the Chiefs game on Sunday, September 15, OK! previously reported. A video of the moment quickly made the rounds online.

Source: MEGA

Donna Kelce was interviewed on the red carpet.

Elsewhere in the interview, Donna shared her excitement about Travis' venture into the film industry. "This is really cool!" she exclaimed.

"I think it's something he has been doing his whole life. He loves being in front of people and trying to get attention," she added, reflecting on his natural charisma. "So, I think this is just another stage of it."

When asked whether she had noticed her son catching the "acting bug," Donna admitted that Travis, 34, is still "warming up" to his new role in front of the camera.

“I think you never really know whether you are good at something,” she shared. “You just have to get lucky.”

“I’m really happy that he is stepping out and doing new things,” she continued, referring to her son taking on a new career outside football.

Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce is super close with his family.

In a virtual press conference on Monday, Grotesquerie co-creator and director Ryan Murphy revealed that Travis was the one who approached him during their initial meeting.

“We were talking about his future and what does he want to do after football season, and I was just kind of giving him some fatherly advice,” Murphy stated. "It doesn’t matter what field you’re a star in. If you have that charisma, you are going to bring it to whatever you do.”

However, when the director said that “he will keep him in mind,” the football player insisted he should be cast.

“No, I want to do it now. I have three months now and I really would love to have anything,” Travis said.

