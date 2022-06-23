Luckily for fans, Medley, who was put on "pause" from RHONY in August 2020, was game to welcome fellow housewives Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, Phaedra Parks, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Brandi Glanville and Eva Marcelle.

"It was nice not only to return to TV, but to return with really strong players," she dishes of her cast mates. "I mean these girls haven't been on TV for a minute and we're all not new to filming. These are the kind of the OGs, the girls who know how to do it who are all very different characters."