The Hostess With The Mostess! Dorinda Medley Talks Opening Her Home To Seven Housewives For 'RHUGT' Season 2: 'We All Had Our Moments'
Dorinda Medley always makes it nice — especially at Blue Stone Manor, her Great Barrington, Massachusetts, estate.
The sprawling property has hosted numerous iconic moments on The Real Housewives of New York over the years, and now once again for the highly anticipated Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
The decision for the Bravo alum to open her beloved home, gifted to her by her late husband, Richard Medley, was an idea brought to her by the big boss himself. "When Andy [Cohen] spoke to me about it, I realized it was Peacock and much bigger production," Medley explains. "We had over a hundred people here. We had drones, command stations, porta potties, a Covid testing tent. It literally looked like Coachella!"
Luckily for fans, Medley, who was put on "pause" from RHONY in August 2020, was game to welcome fellow housewives Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, Phaedra Parks, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Brandi Glanville and Eva Marcelle.
"It was nice not only to return to TV, but to return with really strong players," she dishes of her cast mates. "I mean these girls haven't been on TV for a minute and we're all not new to filming. These are the kind of the OGs, the girls who know how to do it who are all very different characters."
"It's a little feeling of old school housewives," Medley hints of what fans can expect from the new season. "We're all not in a lot of makeup. We're all just kind of wandering around in our pajamas. Non-stop action, arguing, making up, crying — it's got everything!"
"I'm sure I'm going to have my moment where I am terrible," Medley jokingly admits of her temperament on the show. "But I roll with the punches!"
While the blonde beauty teases many different feuds within the season, she notes there was one housewife in particular she could not quite get a read on. "Listen, I have my moments with Brandi," the reality star spills. "You are going to see a point where Tamra questions me about how I'm a little bit softer on Brandi than maybe I am with the other girls."
"She has a child-like quality so you can get mad at her, but then you end up being like 'Oh, you're okay,'" Medley explains of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.
"It's going to be really exciting for the audience," she teases. "We need conflict and resolution. We reveal it all! That's our gift to you all!"
Season Two of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is streaming now on Peacock.