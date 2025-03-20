Dorinda Medley Thinks 'Traitors' Costar 'Boston' Rob Mariano Is a 'Big Teddy Bear' Behind His 'Rough Exterior': 'He's Such a Nice Guy'

Medley chats exclusively with OK! about Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, Gabby Windey and Lord Ivar Mountbatten winning the Peacock series, getting to know "Boston" Rob Mariano despite not spending much time together on-screen and teaming up with Clorox to make people feel great while cleaning.

"I'm so proud of them all, but I'm so proud of Dolores as one of our Bravo-lebrities to be representing us all," the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star says of the Faithfuls who took home the prize pot at the end of the series. "There's a lot to learn from the group about how to play the game. I thought Ivar was very quiet. He surprised me. As I said at the reunion, he just walked around with a cup of tea the whole time! But maybe that's a strategy because God knows my strategy didn't work!"