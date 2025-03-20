or
Dorinda Medley Thinks 'Traitors' Costar 'Boston' Rob Mariano Is a 'Big Teddy Bear' Behind His 'Rough Exterior': 'He's Such a Nice Guy'

Composite photo of Dorinda Medley and Rob Mariano.
Source: MEGA/PEACOCK

Dorinda Medley chats exclusively with OK! about 'The Traitors' and her partnership with Clorox.

By:

March 20 2025, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

Dorinda Medley is one busy lady!

The Real Housewives of New York City alum made a splash as a member of the beloved cast of Season 3 of The Traitors all while getting her home, Bluestone Manor, ready for the warmer months ahead and teaming up with Clorox.

dorinda medley the traitors
Source: MEGA

Dorinda Medley was the first to be eliminated during Season 3 of 'The Traitors.'

Medley chats exclusively with OK! about Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, Gabby Windey and Lord Ivar Mountbatten winning the Peacock series, getting to know "Boston" Rob Mariano despite not spending much time together on-screen and teaming up with Clorox to make people feel great while cleaning.

"I'm so proud of them all, but I'm so proud of Dolores as one of our Bravo-lebrities to be representing us all," the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star says of the Faithfuls who took home the prize pot at the end of the series. "There's a lot to learn from the group about how to play the game. I thought Ivar was very quiet. He surprised me. As I said at the reunion, he just walked around with a cup of tea the whole time! But maybe that's a strategy because God knows my strategy didn't work!"

dorinda medley the traitors
Source: PEACOCK

Dorinda Medley says there's 'a lot to learn' from the Season 3 winners.

Despite being the first person murdered by the traitors, Medley was able to forge a bond with the people she didn't get to hang out with in the castle — especially the Survivor alum. "I love Boston Rob. I didn't get the opportunity to spend time too much time with him because I left, but I spent some time with him in Los Angeles and at the reunion. He's brilliant," she gushes.

"That rough exterior and that Boston thing may throw you, but he's such a nice guy. When you first see him, you're kind of afraid a little bit, but he's just a big teddy bear and extremely smart," she reveals.

dorinda medley the traitors
Source: Clorox

Dorinda Medley thinks 'Boston' Rob Mariano is really a 'big teddy bear.'

With the Traitors behind her, Medley is focused on her partnership with the cleaning brand. "There is something about [cleaning] where you have such a serotonin boost. You feel so prideful," the reality star explains.

"These cleaning wipes are perfect for that because you can go over all your counters," she adds. "It's a multi-surface product so you can just constantly be giving things a wipe down to make sure nothing transfers or just tidying up when you're getting ready or you're cooking."

dorinda medley the traitors
Source: Clorox

Dorinda Medley says cleaning with Clorox products gives her a 'serotonin boost.'

Medley will have lots of prep ahead of her as she gets ready to film her own show revolving around her Berkshire, Mass., mansion. "It's in the works!" she teases. "We're hoping to get cameras up soon. God knows when I have all these women and people up there, I endlessly clean!"

