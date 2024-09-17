Gabby Windey Admits 'The Traitors' Is the 'Most Dramatic Show I've Ever Done': 'Craziest Season So Far'
Though Gabby Windey competed on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor and went on to be the Bachelorette alongside pal Rachel Reccia, she admits The Traitors was by far the wildest reality show she's ever been a part of.
"If there's a camera, you bet I'll be there! This show is different and has a new concept. It really popped off last year. It's different because you see your favorite reality show contestants but nobody gets a bad edit, nobody's a villain, the villain is kind of built into the plot, which is nice. It was easily the most dramatic show I've ever done. Everyone takes murder mystery so seriously!" the 33-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Flamin’ Hot and encouraging fans to “Cheat on Flamin’ Hot Cheetos."
"It was an opportunity of a lifetime. We filmed in Scotland, and it was a great experience just do something different and be out of my comfort zone," she says about the Peacock series, which is a competition series involving contestants moving into a majestic castle and working as a team to complete a series of dramatic and challenging missions to win the prize money. "It was a great experience to do something different and be out of my comfort zone. It was a lot, but I would do it again in a heartbeat."
Going into the series, the brunette beauty, who is dating Robby Hoffman, didn't reach out to any fellow Bachelor alums such as Peter Weber, who appeared on Season 2, and Arie Luyendyk, who appeared on Season 1. "I always try to go in blind because I feel like people project a lot of their own stuff on you when talking about their previous experience. I like to do things the way I want. I don't like to hear what people have to say — for better or worse!" she quips.
This season will feature Chrishell Stause, Tom Sandoval, Nikki Garcia, Ciara Miller, Dorinda Medley, Dolores Catania and more.
"It was fun to get to know everybody! I love Chrishell. She's been a trailblazer as she come out later in life. I already looked up to her so much," she says of the Selling Sunset star becoming part of the LGBTQ+ community as she's now dating G-Flip. "I had met Nikki Garcia in passing, but I was excited to get to know her. She's amazing. She's so down to earth with everything that she's been through. She's really like a big sister to me. We connected immediately. Ciara from Summer House was so much to get to know; we're both Capricorns, so I feel like we found each other fast."
"I'm also a huge Dolores fan! It was fun to see so many people that you've seen on TV for a while. I'm like, 'We're breathing the same air!'" she continues, noting that she was likely most starstruck to meet Medley. "Dorinda has such a presence around her. Also, Dolores holds her own and is so classy. I looked up to her for how she carries herself as a woman."
The "Long Winded with Gabby Windey" podcast host believes this is the "craziest season so far."
"I feel lucky I've had such a good experience being on reality TV. I love the camera, I love the chance to be on TV. I'm a ham!" she jokes. However, she wouldn't appear on a dating show again, but she says "there's really not much I won't do."
In the meantime, Windey is excited about her partnership with Flamin' Hot just in time for back-to-school season.
As students settle into their fall semester and cuffing season begins, Flamin’ Hot and Windey are teaming up to help heat seekers keep their options open. Chester Cheetah himself is behind the cause offering fans a hall pass to keep their relationship with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos open by stepping out with one of the 25+ spicy sidechips in the Flamin’ Hot portfolio.
To help fans take Chester up on his offer, Windey is offering fans the chance to win exclusive “Burner Phones” that come preloaded with a year of service and a direct connect to Chester Cheetah who will make sure a selection of Flamin’ Hot sidechips get delivered straight to recipients’ doors.
"It's the perfect opportunity. It's cuffing season, nobody's exclusive. It's a good opportunity to cheat on Flamin' Hot Cheetos and have fun with a burner phone!" she says. "I'm excited to see what the response is going to be like!"
"It's such a fun idea. Flamin' Hot has 20 other products that you can try besides Flamin' Hot Cheetos. When in your life are you encouraged to cheat? Take advantage of it! I am known for having 25 boyfriends at a time, so I feel like there's no better partnership than to explore my other sidechip and my other hot options!" she continues. "You can win a Flamin' Hot 'Burner Phone,' which comes with a year's worth of cell service and you can have Flamin' Hot products that come right to your door!"
