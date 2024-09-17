Gabby Windey Admits 'The Traitors' Is the 'Most Dramatic Show I've Ever Done': 'Craziest Season So Far'

"It was an opportunity of a lifetime. We filmed in Scotland, and it was a great experience just do something different and be out of my comfort zone," she says about the Peacock series, which is a competition series involving contestants moving into a majestic castle and working as a team to complete a series of dramatic and challenging missions to win the prize money. "It was a great experience to do something different and be out of my comfort zone. It was a lot, but I would do it again in a heartbeat."

Going into the series, the brunette beauty, who is dating Robby Hoffman, didn't reach out to any fellow Bachelor alums such as Peter Weber, who appeared on Season 2, and Arie Luyendyk, who appeared on Season 1. "I always try to go in blind because I feel like people project a lot of their own stuff on you when talking about their previous experience. I like to do things the way I want. I don't like to hear what people have to say — for better or worse!" she quips.