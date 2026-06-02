Dorit Kemsley 'Begged' Ex PK to Keep Things Civil Post-Divorce: 'I Think He Has to Be Enemies With Me'

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Dorit Kemsley is giving a raw look at what’s been unfolding behind the scenes since her 2025 split from husband Paul “PK” Kemsley, and she’s making it clear she wanted things to stay as calm as possible. In a pre-release snippet obtained by OK! from “Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about the breakup, reflecting on the emotional strain of the separation and how hard she tried to keep tensions low.

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Source: MEGA Dorit Kemsley opened up about her 2025 divorce from PK Kemsley.

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“If you even knew how many times I have begged, I have pleaded, I have tried to talk [some] sense,” Dorit said. She made it clear this wasn’t a one-time conversation, but something she kept trying to fix as things continued to spiral. “I've tried everything. But consistently from the very beginning up until now, still. What do you?” she added.

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Kelly Ripa then stepped in, trying to make sense of the situation and what could be fueling the ongoing conflict between the former couple. “What do you think it is? Do you think he cannot stand the idea of losing you, you walking away is inconceivable to him? He had built up this idea of what his life was and... what do you think it is?” the host asked. “Where is the animus coming from? I think for him, and, listen, it's very difficult. I'm gonna go out on a limb and speak for him, although I have no... I really am taking a guess.”

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Source: MEGA The reality star said she repeatedly tried to keep the separation peaceful.

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Dorit offered her own take on why things may have taken such a sharp turn. “I think that he has to be enemies with me because it's too hard for him if we're friends. And I think it's more of an emotional thing because it doesn't make sense. And as I said, I have tried everything imaginable. I've said to PK from the beginning, ‘You can do whatever you want.’ I won't stop you. I won't cause you any problems. I won't give you grief,’” Dorit answered

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Source: LiveKellyandMark/YouTube Kelly Ripa questioned what might be fueling the tension between the former couple during the conversation.

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She also emphasized that her focus has stayed on keeping things stable for their children, no matter what was happening between her and PK. “You and I, we can come up with a very fair agreement. I'm only concerned… The most important thing to me is that we coparent our children in a very amicable, healthy, peaceful, respectful manner,” Dorit told PK at the time. “Because I knew that it would be the least amount of damage for them… if we could do that.”

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Dorit officially filed for divorce in April 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. The filing came the same day photos surfaced showing PK with another woman. The former couple was married for almost 10 years and shares two children, Jagger, 12, and Phoenix, 10. Since the split, the financial side has also grown tense. PK, who said he moved out of their $6 million Encino home, has asked the court to force an immediate sale of the property, claiming it’s at risk of foreclosure and alleging Dorit has been living there exclusively without paying the mortgage.

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He has also claimed that Dorit spent more than $1 million on luxury items and travel while he continued covering major housing costs. Shortly after news of the separation became public, Dorit addressed the situation on Instagram on May 9, explaining that the decision came after a long period of strain. "We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage," she began in the post. "We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together."

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Source: MEGA Dorit Kemsley suggested the conflict may stem from emotional strain, saying PK 'has to be enemies with me because it's too hard for him if we're friends.'

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She explaoined that stepping back was about protecting their family dynamic more than anything else. "To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children," the fashion designer continued.