Megyn Kelly Calls Vice President Kamala Harris 'Gross' and 'Incestuous' for Hosting Dinner With Joe Scarborough

Feb. 6 2024, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly voiced her disapproval after Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff hosted political commentator Joe Scarborough and his wife, Mika Brzezinski, for dinner last month at the vice presidential residence.

Megyn Kelly disagreed with Kamala Harris' decision to host Joe Scarborough for dinner.

"I just threw up a little in my mouth. It's so gross how incestuous this is," the journalist said on the Tuesday, February 6, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast.

"And yes, I say the same thing about the other side," she clarified. "Trust me, I would never go have a private dinner with the sitting Vice President and her husband because you need to stay like this with them," she added, holding her hand out to indicate keeping space between someone else and herself.

Harris is the first woman to helm the role of vice president of the United States.

"Only if you can prove that you cannot be a bootlicker on the backend of that meeting are you allowed to do stuff like that," Kelly continued. "And these two [Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff] cannot do that."

Kelly also pointed out conservative broadcast host Sean Hannity had recently done something similar with Donald Trump.

Kelly has frequently criticized Harris for her speaking abilities.

"Hannity [went] on stage with Trump. And he's described Trump as his best friend," she explained. "They were way too incestuous for my liking and I said so at the time."

"Hannity and I had battles when Trump was running for president that spilled over onto camera and into the public sphere because I felt this way about him too. I'm not partisan about this," she reiterated. "I really think if you're going to be in the media business, you have to have a professionally arm's length relationship with someone who's in a position of power."

Kelly claimed there should be distance between the media and those in political power.

"You are there to represent the people, not to push the agenda of the people who are in power, you're supposed to be holding them to account," the podcast host noted. "And we've just gotten to a very weird place in the media space, where that's forgotten."

It isn't only Harris and Emhoff who are fans of the news hosts. As OK! previously reported, President Biden allegedly sought advice from Scarborough via frequent phone calls according to a recent Axios report by Alex Thompson .

Biden also allegedly would ask his staffers to update him on stories or polls Scarborough covered recently on the show.

