Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Accused of Slapping Ex-Girlfriend Across the Face for Flirting With Another Man During 2012 Gala

"It was hard to hear her because she was sobbing. She told me she was with a guy and he hit her," the friend, who is a top New York businessman, recalled. "It was very clear what she was telling me. She said she was with a guy, her date, she was at the Cannes Film Festival, and he hit her. She was in the car with the guy at the time."

"In later conversations, but pretty contemporaneous with that, she told me more about the guy. It was something like 3 a.m. They were trying to get out of there and they both had been drinking. There was a gigantic line for taxis," he shared. "[She] went up to one of the valet guys, offered him 100 Euros or whatever, to get to the head of the line. She told me she put her hand on his shoulder. Doug apparently thought that she was flirting, and came over and slapped her in the face."