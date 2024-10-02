Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Accused of Slapping Ex-Girlfriend Across the Face for Flirting With Another Man During 2012 Gala
Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, has shockingly been accused of assault.
The Second Gentleman of the United States allegedly slapped his ex-girlfriend across the face after appearing to catch her flirting with another man during the former couple's attendance at a Cannes Film Festival event in May 2012.
Emhoff had reportedly been standing in line waiting for valet to return his vehicle when he hit his then-girlfriend of three months so hard it caused her to spin around, three friends of the female claimed to a news publication in a bombshell report published Wednesday, October 2 — more than a decade after the alleged incident took place.
One of his ex-girlfriend's pals said the woman called her friend immediately after the altercation with Harris' husband from inside of her cab, where she was described to be "sobbing" hysterically as she explained what went down.
"It was hard to hear her because she was sobbing. She told me she was with a guy and he hit her," the friend, who is a top New York businessman, recalled. "It was very clear what she was telling me. She said she was with a guy, her date, she was at the Cannes Film Festival, and he hit her. She was in the car with the guy at the time."
"In later conversations, but pretty contemporaneous with that, she told me more about the guy. It was something like 3 a.m. They were trying to get out of there and they both had been drinking. There was a gigantic line for taxis," he shared. "[She] went up to one of the valet guys, offered him 100 Euros or whatever, to get to the head of the line. She told me she put her hand on his shoulder. Doug apparently thought that she was flirting, and came over and slapped her in the face."
"'She slapped him back," the friend confessed. "My impression is that he had a lot to drink. She was sobbing [on the phone afterwards], but she wasn't slurring her words. She told me that she broke up with him that night."
Emhoff's ex-girlfriend — who is a successful New York attorney — remains unidentified at this time, only being referred to by the pseudonym "Jane."
Another friend of Jane informed the news outlet that she was first told about her pal’s relationship with Emhoff in 2014, but didn’t confess her alleged abuse until 2018 — when Harris, then a senator for California, landed herself in headlines after interrogating Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in a Senate hearing over sexual assault accusations brought against him.
To prove Emhoff’s former relationship with Jane, the woman’s friends — who also asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation by the Second Gentleman — provided photos of the duo cozied up together in 2012.
According to her friends, Jane also previously told her pals about Emhoff allegedly admitting to his then-girlfriend that he had, in fact, impregnated his daughter’s nanny and grade school teacher, Najen Naylor, during his affair with the babysitter around 2008, when he was married to his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff.
Doug reportedly spilled to Jane that the nanny accused him of causing her to have a miscarriage — though he insisted the claims were false and refused to explain why Naylor blamed him for her devastating loss of pregnancy.
Harris' husband allegedly informed Jane of a $80,000 settlement he and Naylor agreed upon, which also involved the nanny signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).
