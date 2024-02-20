Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Says the VP Does 'an Incredible Impersonation' of His 83-Year-Old Mother
VP Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, shared some insight into their marriage during a new interview.
Though Harris, 59, can be very serious, she has a silly side to her.
“She does an incredible impersonation of my 83-year-old Jewish mother Barb,” Emhoff, 59, told Andy Cohen before trying to mimic his wife on Watch What Happens Live. “‘Look at you. Look—’ and so she’s incredible at impersonations.”
Additionally, the VP would do anything for anyone in her inner circle.
“She loves, loves, loves her family like she’s so family oriented,” he said. “Our son Cole [Emhoff] just got married to Greenley [Littlejohn], and they asked her to officiate, and she just loves being around her family.”
Doug — who married in 2014 — also gushed the politician is an "amazing, amazing chef" who "loves to cook."
“I heard that when she leaves town for long journeys she freezes sauces for you and stuff,” Andy said, to which Doug joked, “There are some waiting for me [now].”
Doug also praised Kamala for wanting to be in the political world. “She’s never done anything else but serve the people and do things to try to make our lives better," he said. "That’s the main thing about her that I love."
As OK! previously reported, in April 2023, Kamala shared how her relationship has shifted since she's been in the White House.
"Well, you know, we used to take nice quiet walks," she began.
"You know I love The Godfather, so you know that one scene after Michael is at the restaurant and then he has to leave New York because he has to get away? And he goes to Italy, and then he's courting this young woman and they're taking this wonderful walk and then the shot pans out and the whole village is on the walk with them? That's sometimes what it's like if Doug and I take a walk together … so it's a little different," Harris explained.
Kamala, who is also a stepmom to Ella Emhoff, shared how she tries to have a normal routine.
"When I'm home, Sunday family dinner is a requisite, everybody knows," she said.
"So the kids, if they're in town, they want to invite people," the senator added. "But Sunday family dinner is my thing, to stay focused and to keep the normalcy."