Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Says the VP Does 'an Incredible Impersonation' of His 83-Year-Old Mother

As OK! previously reported, in April 2023, Kamala shared how her relationship has shifted since she's been in the White House.

"Well, you know, we used to take nice quiet walks," she began.

"You know I love The Godfather, so you know that one scene after Michael is at the restaurant and then he has to leave New York because he has to get away? And he goes to Italy, and then he's courting this young woman and they're taking this wonderful walk and then the shot pans out and the whole village is on the walk with them? That's sometimes what it's like if Doug and I take a walk together … so it's a little different," Harris explained.