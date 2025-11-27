Dove Cameron Goes Braless as She Celebrates Her New Emotional Song: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Dove Cameron brought the heat while celebrating the release of her new track, “Hello My Old Lover.” The singer and actress shared a sultry Instagram video, rocking a plunging, braless dress as she mouthed along to the emotional lyrics.

Source: @dovecameron/Instagram Dove celebrated her new song with a bold Instagram video.

The 29-year-old paired the daring look with soft curls, glowing glam, and a moody stare — perfectly matching the vibe of the song. In the clip, she added, “turns out, i’m easy to love,” along with a small red heart. “Hello My Old Lover,” released on November 6, delivers a raw, gut-punch message in the preview clip. At one point, she sings, “Hello, my old lover / I hope you never read this letter / ’Cause I know it's gonna make you cry.”

Source: Dove Cameron/YouTube

She also used her caption to show love back to her supporters, writing, “thank you for all the love on HMOL… i love you so and i’ll never deserve youuu.”

Source: @dovecameron/Instagram Fans loved the singer's braless look and emotional energy.

Her audience didn’t hold back in the comments section. “Can’t wait for the album 🥰,” one wrote, while another added, “Sooooooooo perfect!!! More perfect than that is impossible 😍🔥🔥🔥.” A third penned, “Wait I’mma go stream right now actually!!🌹🌹💗💗❤️🫶🏽🎶🎶🔂 I love you!!” “You are every day more and more beautiful princes 🔥,” a fourth gushed. “how does it feel to be an angel?! 😭🤍,” a fifth asked.

“Hello My Old Lover” is a piano-driven ballad centered on letting go of someone from the past and finding something healthier and deeper on the other side.

Source: MEGA Dove Cameron's new track quickly resonated with listeners.

In a personal newsletter, Cameron opened up about the meaning behind the tune. “When I wrote this very special song, I was in a time of healing and cracking open,” she shared. “I was seeing the world around me and seeing myself in an entirely new light.” She explained that the stripped-down production — just piano, strings and layered vocals — was intentional because she wanted the message to feel “intimate, like my journal entries.”

She explained, “It would be too easy to say that unhealthy love made me doubt my worth, and that healthy love made me realize it. To some degree that is true, but the whole truth is, I was not loving myself the way I wished others would love me either.” Cameron continued reflecting on her transformation. “What has happened to me since I finally learned to love myself can only be called a homecoming, the feeling that surrounds you when you finally find a soft place to land…” she stated, referring to the new love she has found in her partner, Damiano David.

Source: MEGA Dove Cameron explained the song’s meaning in a heartfelt newsletter.