COVID-19 Bombshell: Dr. Anthony Fauci Accused of Orchestrating 'Massive Cover-Up' About Disease's Origin

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Anthony Fauci is in hot water years after the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The former chief medical advisor to the president of United States has been accused of orchestrating a "massive cover-up" about where COVID-19 originated while serving as a top physician leading the country through quarantine in 2020. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary hit Fauci with the intense claims during an appearance on the Wednesday, November 26, episode of Miranda Devine's "Pod Force One" podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Dr. Anthony Fauci previously served as the chief medical advisor to the president of United States.

Makary insisted that Fauci made an extreme effort to hush the theory that COVID-19 came from a research lab in China. "One thing that’s extremely obvious that very few people realize, and certainly hardly anyone in the medical establishment where I come from realized, is that [Fauci] was involved in a massive cover-up of the origins of COVID, a massive cover-up," the former Johns Hopkins School of Medicine professor alleged. He continued: "Whether or not he was involved in the experiments or funding the experiments that led to the origins of COVID, he was clearly 100 percent involved in the cover-up."

Article continues below advertisement

FDA Commissioner Claims Dr. Anthony Fauci's Pardon Was Related to COVID-19 'Cover-Up'

Source: MEGA Dr. Anthony Fauci was pardoned by Joe Biden in December 2024.

Makary cited former President Joe Biden's pardon of Fauci in December 2024 — which covered any offenses he committed between January 2024 and the date it was signed — and claimed it was related to the doctor's alleged role in a COVID-19 cover-up. "[Only] recently did Anthony Fauci take it to the next level of using science as political propaganda," the FDA commissioner explained to the podcast host. "He commissioned the pieces that lied about the COVID origins. The author who submitted the article said this was commissioned by Dr. Fauci and [Dr. Francis Collins, the former director of the National Institutes of Health] in that cover letter."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Marty Makary Says It's a 'No-Brainer' Where COVID-19 'Came From'

Source: MEGA Dr. Anthony Fauci was accused of covering up the origin of COVID-19.

“If you think back to the end of January, just before COVID became a thing in the news in the United States, January, February, what was Dr. Fauci doing? He was frantically engaging in a massive cover-up with 3 a.m. emails and phone calls," Makary argued. The FDA commissioner continued to allege: "He was convening people. And the notes from those meetings reveal that all these virologists he convened had told him, 'We think it came from the Wuhan lab,' and the output was days later, those same scientists wrote a letter in the medical journal saying it definitely did not come from the lab." "This is not rocket science. It’s a no-brainer where it came from," he added after claiming some authors went on to receive "millions of dollars in funding from Fauci’s agency."

FDA Commissioner Calls Alleged COVID-19 'Cover-Up' an 'American Tragedy'

Source: MEGA Dr. Anthony Fauci allegedly lied about COVID-19's origin.