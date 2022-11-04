Oprah Winfrey Snubs Former Pal Dr. Oz, Endorses His Opponent John Fetterman For Senator

"I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania and of course, but I will tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons," Winfrey shared, before reminding fans that the midterm election is "not the only race that matters."

'JEOPARDY!' CONTESTANTS CALL FOR DR. OZ TO BE REMOVED AS GUEST HOST, VIEWERS OUTRAGED — SEE THE HARSH REACTIONS

"If we do not show up to vote, if we do not get fired up in this moment, the people who will be in power will begin making decisions for us," she continued. "Decisions about how we care for our bodies, how we care for our kids, what books your children can read, who gets protected by the police and who gets targeted."