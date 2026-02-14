Dr. Oz Invited Jeffrey Epstein to Valentine's Day Bash After Pedophile's Jail Release, DOJ Files Claim
Feb. 14 2026, Updated 12:52 p.m. ET
Dr. Mehmet Oz reportedly invited pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to a Valentine's Day party in 2016, years after the latter served time in jail.
In the over 3 million files from Epstein's estate, which was released by the DOJ late last month, it revealed that the celebrity doctor, 65, sent him an e-vite to the lovefest hosted at his Palm Beach home.
Dr. Oz and His Wife Invited Jeffrey Epstein to Their Palm Beach Home
The email invite from Paperless Post was sent on February 1, 2016, with a subject line titled: “Mehmet & Lisa Oz's Valentines Celebration."
The card had the address of Dr. Oz's $18 million Florida mansion. Epstein was already registered as a s-- offender at the time of the event, having been jailed for 13 months between 2008 and 2009 for soliciting prostitution from a minor.
Secretary Howard Lutnick Admitted He Knew Jeffrey Epstein During His Senate Hearing
The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services official appeared several other times in the files, however, many emails showing Dr. Oz's name are redacted.
The Dr. Oz Show host is not the only member of president Donald Trump's administration to be seen in the documents. The 79-year-old businessman himself was spotted over 38,000 times in the files.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was allegedly in contact with Epstein in 2018, despite previously claiming he stopped talking-to the s-- trafficker back in 2015.
Lutnick, 64, told the Senate in a hearing on February 10 that he "wanted to make it clear" that he met Epstein when he moved to New York and they lived next door to each other.
"Over the next 14 years, I met him two other times that I can recall," the politician said. "Probably the total, and you've seen all of these documents of these millions and millions of documents, there may be 10 emails connecting me with him, probably about 10 emails connecting me with him over a 14-year period."
Howard Lutnick Confessed He Visited the Infamous Epstein Island in 2012 With His Kids
Lutnick insisted: "I did not have any relationship with him. I barely had anything to do with that person, okay?"
However, he admitted that he visited Epstein's notorious pedo island in the Virgin Islands back in 2012 with his family.
"I did have lunch with him as I was on a boat going across on a family vacation," Lutnick confessed. "I had another couple, they were there as well with their children, and we had lunch on the island. That is true, for an hour, and we left with all of my children, with my nannies and my wife all together."