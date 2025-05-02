'Moron' Donald Trump Blasted for Announcing WWII Victory Day on Wrong Date and for Trying to Rename Veterans Day

"Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II. I am hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I," Trump wrote via his social media platform, ignoring the fact that November 11 is Veterans Day — which honors those who served in the United States Armed Forces.

In his post, the POTUS added: "We won both Wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything — That’s because we don’t have leaders anymore, that know how to do so! We are going to start celebrating our victories again!"