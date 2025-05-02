'Moron' Donald Trump Blasted for Announcing WWII Victory Day on Wrong Date and for Trying to Rename Veterans Day
Donald Trump is quite literally trying to rewrite history.
The president was mocked on Thursday, May 1, after taking to Truth Social with a bizarre rant about World War II, as he called for Americans to celebrate the end of the war on May 8 — which marked the official surrender of all German military operations in 1945 — despite the United States' battles continuing until September 2 of that year, when Japan officially surrendered.
"Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II. I am hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I," Trump wrote via his social media platform, ignoring the fact that November 11 is Veterans Day — which honors those who served in the United States Armed Forces.
In his post, the POTUS added: "We won both Wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything — That’s because we don’t have leaders anymore, that know how to do so! We are going to start celebrating our victories again!"
In response to Trump's post, critics slammed the president for trying to incorrectly celebrate America's end to WWII.
"Trump is a complete moron," political commentator Keith Olbermann declared while calling out how the United States was still fighting with Japan through August 1945.
Meanwhile, another hater noted, "Trump never needed history or facts! He just makes things up and denies reality," as a third critic complained: "Trump is too f------ dumb to know we were still fighting the Japanese after Germany surrendered."
"His base is too stupid to know any better. They should make a Jeopardy! for MAGA morons. It will be the greatest sitcom gameshow of all time," a fourth troll quipped.
Fans of Trump, however, argued his upload was coming from a place of love for his country.
"President Trump is the greatest pro-America President the world has ever seen and this triggers the libs so much," a supporter claimed, as another MAGA admirer ridiculed: "Keith Olbermann, I have been praying for you but in this instance, I’m going to tell you to shut your mouth. My father fought in that war and let me tell you this unless you have family members that fought or you did yourself kindly shut up!"
"I appreciate President Trump doing this because my father died heartbroken because his memorial and those that served with him was not done before he passed. You’re a real piece of work!" the individual added.