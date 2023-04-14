Drake Bell Admits Leaving His Phone In The Car Lead To Authorities Declaring Him 'Missing" & 'Endangered'
Drake Bell finally spoke out about being declared missing by authorities.
The Drake & Josh alum took to Twitter on Thursday, April 14, to give a logical explanation as to why the Daytona Beach police announced he was "missing" and "endangered" the day before.
“You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?” Bell tweeted out to his followers regarding the strange situation.
Fans seemed relieved to know the former child star was unharmed, with one user writing, "I was so worried that I felt physically sick when I read the news this morning. People love and care about you more than you know!"
“I saw the article and immediately went to your page to see if you had tweeted lol my heart stopped for a second,” another person replied, while a third person added, “WE WERE REALLY SCARED! But it means we care a lot about you!”
Florida cops announced earlier that day that they were searching for the 36-year-old after he was last seen on Wednesday, April 12, at 9 p.m. in "the area of Mainland High School” in Daytona Beach, Fla. At 11:30 a.m. the next day, authorities confirmed Bell was found safe and received a “mental health evaluation.”
The odd occurrence comes in the months after Bell separated from his wife, Janet Von Schmeling — with whom he shares young son Jeremy Drake Bell — and pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges after an underage fan accused him of sexual assault.
“I know that this has moved very quickly for you, but for me it’s been three years, thorough investigation into every false claim that’s been made,” he alleged in a 2022 Instagram video. “And it’s not me telling you that the claims are false, but the state of Ohio has proven the claims to be false.”
“If the claims were remotely true, my situation would be very different. I would not be here at home with my wife and my son," he continued. “I responded to a fan whose age I didn’t know, yet when I became aware of their age, all conversation and communication stopped. This individual continued to come to shows and pay for meet and greets, all while I was unaware this was the same person I was communicating with online."