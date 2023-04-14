Drake Bell Threatened Suicide While Fighting With Estranged Wife Before Being Reported Missing, 911 Call Reveals
New information about Drake Bell's disappearance has come to light.
According to the 911 call to authorities, the former child star reportedly told loved ones he was going to get drunk and hang himself after an intense fight with estranged wife Janet Von Schmeling.
"Basically, there is a celebrity who had a falling out with his wife," an officer from the Orlando PD explained in the frantic call while trying to get the location of Bell's cell phone before characterizing the situation as a "possible attempted suicide."
Authorities claimed they were alerted to the situation when they were told the Drake & Josh alum was conveying to family members in California that he wanted to end his life while alone in an Orlando hotel room.
On Thursday, April 13, the Daytona Beach Police Department announced via Facebook that Bell was considered "missing" and "endangered." The Amanda Show actor was supposedly driving in a 2022 gray BMW and his last known location is “potentially the area of Mainland High School” in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Bell — who was found safe later that day — attempted to subdue people's worries about his well-being, tweeting, "You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?”
Earlier this year, the troubled star and his spouse of four years — with whom he shares young son Jeremy Drake Bell — separated, with Bell checking into a rehabilitation facility shortly after their split.
"They had some incredible beautiful times before. He needs to focus on being healthy, and they’ll be great coparents in the future,” a source said. “It’s a bad moment in time for Drake. But he is a great dad when he is healthy and sober."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
To make matters worse, in 2021 Bell pleaded guilty to two criminal counts of attempted child endangerment, and he had to complete 200 hours of community service after an underage fan claimed the 36-year-old sexually abused her.
“When I became aware of their age, all conversation and communication stopped," he claimed in an Instagram video the same year. “I was not charged with anything physical. I was not charged with the disseminating of photographs or images or anything like that. This is strictly over text messages.”
TMZ obtained the 911 call about Bell.