Drake Bell's Wife Files For Divorce After Actor Went Missing, Demands Legal & Physical Custody Of Son

Drake Bell's wife, Janet Von Schmeling, has filed for divorce after almost four years of marriage — one week after the actor went missing in Florida.

According to Radar, she filed for divorce on Thursday, April 20, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason why she wants to separate from the star, 36.

Von Schmeling is demanding legal and physical custody of their son, Wyatt, while Bell is requesting visitation rights. She is also seeking spousal support.