Drake Bell's Wife Files For Divorce After Actor Went Missing, Demands Legal & Physical Custody Of Son
Drake Bell's wife, Janet Von Schmeling, has filed for divorce after almost four years of marriage — one week after the actor went missing in Florida.
According to Radar, she filed for divorce on Thursday, April 20, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason why she wants to separate from the star, 36.
Von Schmeling is demanding legal and physical custody of their son, Wyatt, while Bell is requesting visitation rights. She is also seeking spousal support.
Earlier this week, Bell's son turned 2, and while Von Schmeling shared photos via Instagram from the party, her estranged ex was noticeably absent.
As OK! previously reported, the Drake & Josh alum made headlines when he reportedly went missing and was "endangered" in the Sunshine State.
Florida cops announced they were searching for Bell after he was last seen on Wednesday, April 12, at 9 p.m. in "the area of Mainland High School” in Daytona Beach, Fla.
The next day, authorities confirmed the singer was found safe and received a “mental health evaluation.”
It was later revealed that he threatened suicide while in an argument with Von Schmeling.
Despite the drama, Bell poked fun at the situation, writing on Twitter, "You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?"
Bell has been in hot water in the past, as he previously pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges after an underage fan accused him of sexual assault.
“I know that this has moved very quickly for you, but for me it’s been three years, thorough investigation into every false claim that’s been made,” he claimed in a 2022 Instagram video. “And it’s not me telling you that the claims are false, but the state of Ohio has proven the claims to be false.”
“If the claims were remotely true, my situation would be very different. I would not be here at home with my wife and my son," he continued. “I responded to a fan whose age I didn’t know, yet when I became aware of their age, all conversation and communication stopped. This individual continued to come to shows and pay for meet and greets, all while I was unaware this was the same person I was communicating with online."