Drake Bell MIA From 2-Year-Old Son's Birthday Party After Shocking Disappearance
Drake Bell's little boy turned 2 — but it's unclear if the proud dad was there to celebrate his son's lap around the sun.
Drake & Josh alum’s estranged wife, Janet Von Schmeling, posted party pictures via Instagram from their child's special day on Monday, April 17 — mere days after Bell was reported missing and "endangered."
The Baby Shark themed bash consisted of a balloon arch, a ball pit, cupcakes and cake, as well as friends and family surrounding the birthday boy. However, the one thing missing appeared to be his father, who was not seen in any of the uploads from the party.
Bell and Von Schmeling secretly wed in 2018, though their union didn't make headlines until three years later. It was reported in January that the coparents split after the former child star was caught huffing balloons in his car with their son in the back seat.
The mother-of-one and her child, whose name has not yet been revealed, moved to Florida and Bell checked into a rehab facility shortly after their split.
One day before he was reported missing by the Daytona Beach Police Department, Bell — who pleaded guilty to two criminal counts of attempted child endangerment in 2021 — was in Florida and took his child to Sea World, according to Page Six.
The police department released a statement on Thursday, April 13, in regards to Bell's disappearance. He was found later that day and attempted to subdue people's worries about his well-being by tweeting, "You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?”
However, according to the 911 call to authorities, Bell threatened suicide before he went missing, allegedly telling loved ones he was going to get drunk and hang himself after an intense fight with his estranged wife.
Characterizing the situation as a "possible attempted suicide," authorities shared at the time that they were told an unnamed celebrity was conveying to family members in California that he wanted to end his life while alone in an Orlando hotel room.