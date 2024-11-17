or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Drake
OK LogoNEWS

'It's About Time': Drake Fans Rejoice After Rapper Shares Photo of New Haircut Sans Braids

Photo of Drake.
Source: @champagnepapi/INSTAGRAM

Drake fans went wild after he shared a photo of his new haircut.

By:

Nov. 17 2024, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Drake fans are thrilled with his new look.

The rapper, 38, took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 16, to show off his freshly cut hair after ditching his braids while puckering up for the camera.

Article continues below advertisement
drake fans rejoice rapper shares photo haircut sans braids
Source: @champagnepapi/INSTAGRAM

Drake shared a picture after he got rid of his braids.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's about time," one person penned below the picture shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The Goat is back," a second person chimed in about the style.

"Looks so much better FR," a third social media user emphasized.

Article continues below advertisement
drake fans rejoice rapper shares photo haircut sans braids
Source: @champagnepapi/INSTAGRAM

Many Drake loyalists were not into his longer hairstyle.

Article continues below advertisement

"Drake cut his hair off?! Omg we are SO BACK! Them braids been too tight for too d--- long!" a fourth wrote.

The major change comes after a rocky year for Drake. As OK! previously reported, the "One Dance" artist's Toronto home was targeted in a drive-by shooting, as his security guard was hit by a flying bullet while "standing outside of the gates, in front of the home." Luckily, the individual survived with "serious injuries."

"I cannot speak to a motive at this time, because it’s so early," investigator Paul Krawczyk said in a press conference about the strange occurrence.

MORE ON:
Drake

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
drake fans rejoice rapper shares photo haircut sans braids
Source: @champagnepapi/INSTAGRAM

Drake's Toronto home was targeted in a drive-by shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

The sprawling estate, which he dubbed "The Embassy," means a lot to Drake. "Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel," he explained. "It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong," he said of the property in a 2020 interview.

The chart-topper also had a very public rap battle with Kendrick Lamar earlier this year. In California native's hit track, "Not Like Us," he claims about Drake, "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one/To any b---- that talk to him and they in love/Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him/They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs."

Article continues below advertisement
drake fans rejoice rapper shares photo haircut sans braids
Source: MEGA

Drake has been in a public rap battle with Kendrick Lamar.

The father-of-one hit back at Kendrick's allegations in a song of his own "6:16 in LA.," where he rapped, "Have you ever thought that OVO was working for me? / Fake bully, I hate bullies / You must be a terrible person. Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it / Can't Toosie Slide up outta this one / It's just gon' resurface. Yeah, somebody's lyin', I could see the vibes on AK' / Even he lookin' compromised, let's peel the layers back / Ain't no brownie points will be on your chest / Harassin' and f------ with good people."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.