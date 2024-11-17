'It's About Time': Drake Fans Rejoice After Rapper Shares Photo of New Haircut Sans Braids
"It's about time," one person penned below the picture shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"The Goat is back," a second person chimed in about the style.
"Looks so much better FR," a third social media user emphasized.
"Drake cut his hair off?! Omg we are SO BACK! Them braids been too tight for too d--- long!" a fourth wrote.
The major change comes after a rocky year for Drake. As OK! previously reported, the "One Dance" artist's Toronto home was targeted in a drive-by shooting, as his security guard was hit by a flying bullet while "standing outside of the gates, in front of the home." Luckily, the individual survived with "serious injuries."
"I cannot speak to a motive at this time, because it’s so early," investigator Paul Krawczyk said in a press conference about the strange occurrence.
The sprawling estate, which he dubbed "The Embassy," means a lot to Drake. "Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel," he explained. "It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong," he said of the property in a 2020 interview.
The chart-topper also had a very public rap battle with Kendrick Lamar earlier this year. In California native's hit track, "Not Like Us," he claims about Drake, "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one/To any b---- that talk to him and they in love/Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him/They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs."
The father-of-one hit back at Kendrick's allegations in a song of his own "6:16 in LA.," where he rapped, "Have you ever thought that OVO was working for me? / Fake bully, I hate bullies / You must be a terrible person. Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it / Can't Toosie Slide up outta this one / It's just gon' resurface. Yeah, somebody's lyin', I could see the vibes on AK' / Even he lookin' compromised, let's peel the layers back / Ain't no brownie points will be on your chest / Harassin' and f------ with good people."