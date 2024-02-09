Drake Alludes to Alleged Nude Video Scandal at His Nashville Concert: 'I Know Y'all Probably Waiting on Me to Address This'
He's unbothered!
A few days after an alleged naked video of Drake surfaced on social media, the rapper alluded to the scandal while on stage at his Wednesday, February 8, performance in Nashville, Tenn.
"I know y'all probably waiting on me to address this, so — the rumors are true..." the Grammy winner, 37, told fans, as seen in a video.
"My dad is here!" he declared of Dennis Graham being in the audience. "That’s what y’all were waiting for?"
The star didn't appear to mention the situation any further during the show.
The Degrassi alum has yet to directly comment on the pictures, though fans suspected he's the man in the footage since the headboard seen is the same one he has on his private jet. In a past interview, he confessed he has "four beds" on one of his planes.
Elsewhere during his Nashville show, he surprised a concertgoer named Lauren Schwallier, who held up a sign that revealed she just finished chemotherapy.
"I see everybody pointing to this sign and I can't miss it," the dad-of-one began. "So bring her to the front real quick. Because this is an important moment."
"Somebody please get the cameras," he told the audience. "Forget Drake, forget anybody else in the building right now. That’s a true soldier right there."
"I hope my manager doesn't kill me because I've never really done this before," the superstar stated while handing her papers. "I want you to cash this in at the end of the night. We’re going to give you $100,000 from me to you."
"I love you and I wish you the best," he concluded. "Nashville, make some noise for her one more time."
After the concert, Schwallier confirmed she got in touch with the Euphoria producer's manager.
"One thing led to another and I was at the front of the stage and Drake blew me a kiss and told me that he loved me!" she gushed to a local news outlet. "That's all I was focused on... and then just like the money on top of it is just insane."
When the "Passionfruit" singer isn't on the road, he's at home with son Adonis, 6, whom he co-parents with Sophie Brussaux.
In the tot's first interview, he called Drake a "funny dad" who tells "a lot of jokes."
"He's always telling me how great I am as a father, as a single father," he shared of his offspring, who released his first track, "My Man Freestyle," in October 2023 to celebrate his birthday.